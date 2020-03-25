Relive the craziest KUWTK moments from last season before season 18

1. Kim explodes in Kourtney for "Stealing Her Style,quot;

At the beginning of the season, Kim accused Kourtney of stealing his gaze after learning that Kourt's stylist approached Thierry Mugler– The designer behind Kim's 2019 Met Gala outfit – about a possible partnership.

"I don't think Kourtney really understands the leg work behind this … Like, you really have to have a relationship with that designer," Kim said in a confessional interview. "I've spent months and months flying to Miami to see what (Mugler's) vision is. So, for her to jump, I just said, 'Oh, come on. She has no idea how this works.' "

The sisters ended up arguing on the phone after exchanging a series of unpleasant messages.

"I said to him, 'Are you going to school to become a lawyer and help the world and these are the problems you have?'" Kourtney explained to Sister Khloe. "And she says: & # 39; You really are a miserable human being and you still don't understand the problem because, suddenly, you become something humanitarian and talk about the world's problems, to which you have not contributed an ounce the world . & # 39; "

Meanwhile, Kim was venting with her mother Kris.

"You're fucking a fake humanitarian hoe. In fact, I'm doing it for the world and you pretended to pretend all day," Kim said of Kourtney. "And it acts like, 'Oh! There are people dying, Kim'. And what the hell are you doing about it? Then shut up."