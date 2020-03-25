Relive the craziest KUWTK moments from last season before season 18

A new season of keeping up with the Kardashians It's almost here!
But before everyone Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner Get back on the small screen tomorrow night at 8 p.m., so why not look back at the craziness that Season 17 was? There was drama from the beginning, with Khloe Kardashian trying to navigate shared parenting with ex Tristan ThompsonY Kourtney Kardashian with an emphasis on turning 40, only to end in a heated exchange with Kim.
Things did not calm down over time either: there were more fights, some jokes, some awkward moments and even an appearance of JoJo Siwa. Relieve these entertaining moments and more by scrolling through our list below before the premiere of Season 18 on Thursday at 8 p.m.!
And look back at season 17 of KUWTK here!
1. Kim explodes in Kourtney for "Stealing Her Style,quot;
At the beginning of the season, Kim accused Kourtney of stealing his gaze after learning that Kourt's stylist approached Thierry Mugler– The designer behind Kim's 2019 Met Gala outfit – about a possible partnership.
"I don't think Kourtney really understands the leg work behind this … Like, you really have to have a relationship with that designer," Kim said in a confessional interview. "I've spent months and months flying to Miami to see what (Mugler's) vision is. So, for her to jump, I just said, 'Oh, come on. She has no idea how this works.' "
The sisters ended up arguing on the phone after exchanging a series of unpleasant messages.
"I said to him, 'Are you going to school to become a lawyer and help the world and these are the problems you have?'" Kourtney explained to Sister Khloe. "And she says: & # 39; You really are a miserable human being and you still don't understand the problem because, suddenly, you become something humanitarian and talk about the world's problems, to which you have not contributed an ounce the world . & # 39; "
Meanwhile, Kim was venting with her mother Kris.
"You're fucking a fake humanitarian hoe. In fact, I'm doing it for the world and you pretended to pretend all day," Kim said of Kourtney. "And it acts like, 'Oh! There are people dying, Kim'. And what the hell are you doing about it? Then shut up."
2. Kris plays the "joke of the century,quot; on Kim
Kim (understandably) is scared when she sees her mother on a stretcher after she was apparently attacked by Kim's security. But it turns out that the whole thing, which required a double royal trick, was a joke. Kris had hoped the charade would make Kim relax a little when it came to her and Kanye WestThe intense security of the home.
"We would love to have some clearance so we can get in and out of her house," Kris said, and Kim confirmed that she received the message "loud and clear."
3. Scott explodes in Corey Gamble
Kourtney and Scott Disick probably won't resort to Corey's bet for short-term parenting advice.
At a heated family dinner, Kardashian's eldest daughter had explained that her babysitter resigned after Penelope Disick "He scratched his face," and Corey responded by asking if it was "cool,quot; "to pop the boy,quot; for the misbehavior.
Kourtney seemed to ignore the comment, but Corey raised the idea of physical punishment again.
"Sorry, but if P scratched me for no reason, I'm spanking his butt and then I'll explain it to them," said Kris's boyfriend.
"What? Would you yell at Penelope's ass if she scratched you?" Scott replies.
He continued, "My daughter? What the hell are you talking about? Would you yell at my daughter's butt if you touched a little six-year-old girl? What the hell are you talking about? Enough!"
5. Kourtney joins Scott and Sofia Richie on vacation
A trip to Finland for Scott, his girlfriend Sofia Richia, former Kourtney and their three children culminate in perhaps the most uncomfortable hot tub session in history.
6. Kourtney catches whoever has been stealing from him
After Kourtney discovers that the person who had been robbing him was someone who spent time "alone,quot; with Mason, Penelope and Reick Disick For a couple of weeks, though he didn't mention names, Kourtney literally catches the woman on the spot.
Unfortunately, the thief started to walk away as soon as Kourtney ran to the front door. However, the surreal moment prompted Kourtney to file an official police report, in addition to letting Khloe guide her and Kris through an herbal cleanse.
7. Kim and Kanye renew their vows
To commemorate their fifth wedding anniversary, Kim and Kanye renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in the backyard. Kim initially planned to surprise her husband with the special occasion, but that was derailed when she discovered that he had met with a party planner himself.
She It was However, she was able to surprise him when it was time for the royal ceremony, writing his own vows, something he did not do at his wedding.
8. Khloe and Kris clash over the memory of Lamar Odom
Did Kris tell you Lamar Odom Where could I find Khloe on one occasion in 2015? She says she didn't, but that's not what Lamar said in her 2019 memoir, Darkness to light. At the time, Khloe was heading into a SoulCycle gym for an early morning class when Lamar suddenly appeared in an altered mental state. Since then, he has wondered if someone he knew had told him of his location.
When Khloe tried to contact her mother, Kris began to review her calls. As a result, Khloe convinced Scott to pretend sick in hopes of luring Kris into confronting her. It worked, but Khloe didn't necessarily get what she wanted from the conversation, as Kris swore that she "didn't,quot;.
Khloe, however, accepted his response. "Okay, we'll keep denying until we die," he joked, to which Kris replied, "Deny until we die."
9. Kim and Kourtney Collide Over Party Planning
While planning a joint birthday celebration for North and Penelope, Kim and Kourtney ended up arguing over whether or not to serve candy at the party, despite being a Candyland theme.
During her health-conscious discussion with Kourtney, Kim chimed in with the last reply: "It's a Candyland-themed party! That's what the party is all about. It's not f-king Gluten Free Land around here."
10. Kris criticizes rumors about a relationship with O.J. Simpson
This season, Kris talked about the loss of a close friend. Nicole Brown Simpson and the struggle he faces each year on the anniversary of his death. What made matters worse this year was a sensational accusation that she had an affair with O.J. Simpson. The claim about a "hot tub connection,quot; was completely made up, but Kris was still angry.
"It's really pathetic that when the rumors start, the media gives it life and encouragement," Jenner told the KUWTK cameras "And on the anniversary of Nicole's death, it's so tasteless and unpleasant."
Then he added: "I think it is really unfair for Nicole's family, my family, for these stupid rumors to fly around. It's always there, under the surface. My team has decided to take legal action because, once and for all, everything I have to do something about it. "
11. Tristan's attempts to reconcile with Khloe
From the start of season 17, Tristan Thompson seemed to be trying to get Khloe's good graces back. During the premiere, Khloe revealed that when she reunited with her ex before her daughter True's birthday party, in an attempt to avoid any discomfort, Tristan attempted to kiss her.
Later in the season, Tristan once again left Khloe feeling in conflict when he presented her with luxurious gifts for her birthday. This was especially the case with a particular gift: a pink diamond "promise ring,quot;.
However, when she discussed the situation with Scott, she closed speculation about the meeting by stating that "there was nothing romantic between me and Tristan."
12. Kim and Khloe threaten to kick Kourtney off the show
Fed up with what they described as Kourtney's disdain for filming and sharing their personal lives, Kim and Khloe confronted their sister and delivered the latest threat. "We have a proposal for you. It starts with an f and ends with a d," Kim told Kourtney on FaceTime.
"If Kim thinks he has the power to fire me from our family program? It's crazy," Kourtney told the KUWTK cameras "It's just that sometimes we need a break and I don't want to shoot with Kim."
But in the end, Kourtney did not back down. "My well-being is more important than the show," Kourtney informed his family and production. "I will not give in and I will not change my limits. That will not happen."
13. The famous dress and imitate
Don't forget the epic finale to Season 17, when the entire Kardashian-Jenner family dressed up and posed for their last dinner on their Wyoming vacation.
keeping up with the Kardashians returns this Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLa29a189fc117ba935a86f8a658bd0c2c17%