Rejoice! The cellular network will become robust during the blockade – Latest news

Prime ministers call for social distancing and now a total blockade has led people to stay in their homes. This has caused an unprecedented increase in mobile internet consumption. As a result, the government and telecommunications operators are concerned about its potential impact on the cellular network infrastructure.

The digital industry is well aware of this challenge and is committed to ensuring that all citizens can access mobile networks wherever and whenever they want. To achieve this, Uday Shankar, President of Star & Disney India, organized a meeting on Tuesday with the main stakeholders of the digital industry. The meeting, held virtually, was attended by NP Singh (Sony), Sanjay Gupta (Google), Ajit Mohan (Facebook), Sudhanshu Vats (Viacom18), Gaurav Gandhi (Amazon Prime Video), Punit Goenka (Zee), Nikhil Gandhi (Tiktok ), Ambika Khurana (Netflix), Karan Bedi (MX Player) and Varun Narang (Hotstar).

The digital industry has decided to act immediately in the national and consumer interest and guarantee the strength of the cellular network. It was unanimously agreed that, as an exceptional measure, all companies will take immediate action, including temporary streaming of HD and ultra-HD to SD content or offering only SD content, at bit rates not exceeding 480p on cellular networks. These voluntary measures will be in force until April 14. All participants are taking immediate action.

