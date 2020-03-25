Reginae Carter's dance in this skimpy pink outfit has fans crazy with excitement – Watch her video

Toya Johnson's daughter Reginae Carter has driven her fans crazy these days with her IG posts she continues to share. She has been flooding her favorite social media account, IG, with all sorts of videos where she is twerking and dancing everywhere.

As you may have guessed, she also stays home these days like most people who can do this.

"I need to do this hahaha," Toya wrote in the comments section.

Nae replied to Toya: ‘ma !! Come find me! Away be bad! "And the fans laughed at this message.

A follower said to Nae, ‘Girl, you are too cute to be bored home alone RIGHT NOW. I'm also lonely and cute bored and then a mf. "

Someone else said to Nae's mother: to @toyajohnson, but you must have a rhythm like Nae's. I have faith, Toya did not disappoint us "and another follower said:" @toyajohnson I thought it was you! All of you twins, Nae has her whole body and her face! All of you cute. "

Another commenter said: "@toyajohnson Toya you know you can't dance … you said it yourself hahaha,quot;.

A follower posted this: to @toyajohnson, I just told him I'd be with my mother and little sister. And look, she said to come and get me. go get that baby! She has grown but is not damn grown! She needs her mother. "

Reginae is trapped in her house like most of us, and she is trying to make time go by as much fun as possible.

He posted more videos like the one above, and many people told him he looked like his father, Lil Wayne.

Many fans sent their best wishes to Nae and offered her full support during this challenging time for everyone. But he seems to be fine at home, having fun.



