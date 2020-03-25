Reese Witherspoon struggled to see his daughter apply for college, says he hit her "like an arrow in the heart,quot;

Reese Witherspoon currently stars alongside Kerry Washington in the new Hulu series. Little fires everywhere, and the Oscar winner recently spoke about being a mother and how she related to the book her new TV show is based on.

Witherspoon said Emmy Magazine that her daughter Ava Phillipe was applying to universities when she was reading the book, and many passages from Celeste Ng's novel articulated what motherhood means.

"(One passage was about) training to live only with the smell of an apple, when what you really wanted was to devour it, sink your teeth and consume it, seeds, kernel and everything," Witherspoon said. "It is such a vivid way to describe the loss of your children as they get older. My daughter was applying to college back then, so she hit me like an arrow in the heart."

Philipe is now 20 years old and attending Stanford University, which is where Witherspoon once took classes. The 44-year-old actress says it's odd for your kids to go to college and it's difficult. He added that he never imagined how he would feel for his mother.

Witherspoon says he "could have,quot; entered his daughter's empty room and lay down on her bed and cried when she left for college. But she says that she is fine and that her daughter will return and that she will not be gone forever.

Witherspoon also joked that her mother Betty was upset with her decision to leave Stanford and pursue an acting career instead of becoming a plastic surgeon. the Walk the line Star says her mother was angry at that decision for ten years, but then she bought him a house and got over it.

"At some point, it became a better deal for Betty," said Witherspoon.

In the new Hulu series, set in 1997, Reese Witherspoon plays an upper-class mother in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and says she realized in the middle of the production that the character she played was her own mother.

The first four episodes of Little fires everywhere They are now available on Hulu, with new episodes being added every Wednesday.



