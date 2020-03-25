Ranking of the 30 MLB team uniforms for the 2020 season

What makes a good uniform?

Is it creativity? Tradition? Design? Colors?

This is why classifying uniforms is so difficult: there are so many factors involved in the classification of a uniform, the main one being subjectivity. What looks good to you may not look so good to someone else.

But it's a little easier in baseball considering there are no bad uniforms in the league in 2020. There are no Buccaneers cream jerseys here. And since many franchises are so rooted in tradition and familiarity, there's not much wiggle room for a total look overhaul. Many teams rely on blue and red. Many trust the lyrics of the script.

There's a weird dichotomy in baseball, where tradition reigns supreme and fans generally agree that things stay the same. In some cases, cutting-edge franchise decisions have met with a disastrous backlash (we're looking at you, Arizona).

But that doesn't mean there is no room for creativity in uniforms. We've seen teams like the Padres and the Brewers move forward with their 2020 kits, rekindling tradition as they await the future.

Therefore, every time we see these uniforms in the field, they will be a gift for the eyes. Taking into account the colors, logos, alternatives and design, this is how they are classified: