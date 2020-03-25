Ramona Singer talks about the coronavirus diagnosis of Andy Cohen and his ex Mario

Singer Ramona have Andy Cohen in your prayers after Watch what happens live The host announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Real Housewives of New York City Star is opening up about getting closer to her boss Bravo and how she remains safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I hear most people communicate by text message, not by phone. So I have been communicating with him by text message," Singer said of communicating with Cohen. "It's hanging there."

Singer added: "It will be fine. I am praying and it will be fine. It is strong, it is healthy. And the virus, you know, 80 percent of people get over it. I mean, I have two friends right now and I was actually with They in Aspen. They have the virus but low. You know, one of my friends was in the hospital. Not in the hospital, in bed for two weeks. He felt better than he was like an idiot. He ran for seven miles and then He relapsed. My other friend I dated, and he's been resting for the past 10 days. Thank God I didn't get him. "