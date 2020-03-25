Ramona Singer talks about the coronavirus diagnosis of Andy Cohen and his ex Mario

Singer Ramona have Andy Cohen in your prayers after Watch what happens live The host announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Real Housewives of New York City Star is opening up about getting closer to her boss Bravo and how she remains safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I hear most people communicate by text message, not by phone. So I have been communicating with him by text message," Singer said of communicating with Cohen. "It's hanging there."
Singer added: "It will be fine. I am praying and it will be fine. It is strong, it is healthy. And the virus, you know, 80 percent of people get over it. I mean, I have two friends right now and I was actually with They in Aspen. They have the virus but low. You know, one of my friends was in the hospital. Not in the hospital, in bed for two weeks. He felt better than he was like an idiot. He ran for seven miles and then He relapsed. My other friend I dated, and he's been resting for the past 10 days. Thank God I didn't get him. "
Singer, who just announced that she has Lyme disease earlier this month, has self-quarantined in Florida with her daughter. Avery and ex husband Mario Singer after Mario "very generously invited,quot; her in the midst of the rapid spread of COVID-19.
"He invited us down. It's like, 'Wouldn't you rather be facing the Florida ocean on the beach than in the Hamptons?' Like, 'Oh yeah, sounds a little better, doesn't it ? Like, 'Well, okay, I just hope your father doesn't stress me out because I can't be stressed.' So we made a little pact between us, Mario and me, that it won't stress us out and we've gotten along really well and I feel better, but that's why I've been quarantined for 11 days, "she told us exclusively.
And for any OG Real Housewives of New York City Fans wonder if this means there is any chance that Ramona and Mario will be back together again, the founder of Ageless by Ramona told us: "You know what, I love Mario but we have a great friendship right now," adding that Mario is a "great father,quot; and he and Avery talk every day.
Singer has one last tip to overcome these difficult times: "You have to laugh every day, smile and think positively. This will pass, it will take time. But you must have a positive attitude." You know, I really believe that if something negative comes, something positive (comes out) of this negative situation. People are realizing how important your family and friends are and your health, and you know that we are just one world, one great country where, you know, it's just a learning curve. "
