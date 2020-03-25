Racing Post stops publishing | Racing News

Racing Post will be discontinued during the suspension of the sport as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate.

Editor Tom Kerr announced Thursday's edition will be the last, in a letter to Racing Post readers, which was posted on its website Wednesday afternoon.

The decision comes at a time when there are no races in Britain and Ireland, as government measures in both countries become increasingly stringent to prevent further spread of the virus.

The facilities halted in Britain last week, and will not resume before the beginning of May, while in Ireland they continued behind closed doors until Tuesday, but will not be restored until at least April 19, following government policy. updated on social distancing. and a ban on public gatherings.

Kerr wrote: "It is with great sadness that I must announce that after Thursday's edition, the Racing Post will temporarily suspend publication.

"Unfortunately, with races in Britain and Ireland stopped, betting shops closed, and our governments urging everyone to stay home as much as possible to curb the spread of the coronavirus, we have no choice."

"Recent events have had an unfathomable impact on our world. We have seen heartbreaking images of overcrowded hospitals and overwhelmed medical professionals in other countries, and in Britain and Ireland we are preparing for similar scenes, as we wait for the broad measures announced so far. make it prevent them. "

Kerr confirmed that some of the Racing Post staff will be "temporarily withdrawn … until the newspaper returns."

However, the title will continue to be published on its website and digital platform.

Kerr added: "At some point in the next few weeks or months, when the worst of this disease has passed, horse racing will resume.

"When the races return, the Racing Post newspaper will also return, filled with all the ingenuity, wisdom, data and analysis it expects of us."