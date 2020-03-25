R. Kelly practicing social distancing in prison

R. Kelly reportedly fears contracting the coronavirus and, according to his lawyer, has been practicing social distancing in prison.

"I think it's fair to say that he's trying to follow the same advice as the rest of us and be smart, and you know, stay away from others," Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg told Vulture magazine. "He is practicing whatever level of social distancing you can practice in prison."

"He is concerned that he is probably in the worst possible situation, in terms of social distancing, that you could be in," Greenberg said.

The coronavirus has affected several prisons across the country. Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein reportedly tested positive for the virus in prison last week. But behind bars, there really is no other place to go except to stay in a cell for you.

"He is not isolated, nor has he asked to be placed in isolation. In general, he remains in his cell as long as possible, so he is like the rest of us who live at home," he said. "I don't know if you can totally isolate yourself."