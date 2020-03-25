R. Kelly practicing social distancing in prison

Bradley Lamb
R. Kelly reportedly fears contracting the coronavirus and, according to his lawyer, has been practicing social distancing in prison.

"I think it's fair to say that he's trying to follow the same advice as the rest of us and be smart, and you know, stay away from others," Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg told Vulture magazine. "He is practicing whatever level of social distancing you can practice in prison."

