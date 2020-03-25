%MINIFYHTMLda8b19f0c46a4df4cb80825e87a3a64611% %MINIFYHTMLda8b19f0c46a4df4cb80825e87a3a64612%
Former QUICK EYE MOVEMENT. Y King crimson battery Bill Rieflin He has died at the age of 59.
The musician, who replaced Bill berry at R.E.M., he reportedly lost his battle with cancer.
Rieflin joined Michael Stipe, Peter Buck Y Mike mills as a tour member of R.E.M. in 2003 and acted on the band's last three albums.
He joined King Crimson in 2013 and left the group last year (19) after announcing plans to take a break from music.
To pay tribute to his late bandmate, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp writes, "Fly well, Brother Bill! My life is so much richer to meet you."
Rieflin also played on the 1988 Ministry album "The Land of Rape and Honey". His credits include a season with Nine inch nails.
