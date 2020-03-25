Qualcomm's new Bluetooth chips will power next-generation wireless headphones

%MINIFYHTMLe69a526495e1e0c572f7212481626e1511% %MINIFYHTMLe69a526495e1e0c572f7212481626e1512%

Qualcomm announces a pair of new Bluetooth chips designed for wireless headsets, the Qualcomm QCC514x and QCC304x SoCs. Both chipsets will support Qualcomm's TrueWireless Mirroring technology for more reliable connections, along with integrated and dedicated hardware for Qualcomm's hybrid active noise cancellation and built-in support for digital assistants.

Qualcomm's TrueWireless Mirroring handles connections to one phone through a single headset, which is then mirrored (hence the name) to the other headset, reducing the amount of synchronization required (in theory) for a more reliable connection. If you remove the primary earpiece, the system is designed to make the transition from the connection seamlessly to the mirrored earpiece as well. The system also helps ensure that one pair of headphones appears as a single connection to a phone, rather than "two,quot; separate headphones.

ANC, voice assistant and better connectivity

The other major feature here is Qualcomm's "Hybrid ANC," which promises built-in noise cancellation technology, enabling cheaper headphones with active noise cancellation, while enabling what the company describes as "leakage,quot; for outside noise, in a feature that sounds similar to transparency modes in normal noise-canceling headphones. Qualcomm also says the new chips are more efficient and promise better battery life (even with noise cancellation enabled).

The main difference between the more premium Qualcomm QCC514x and the entry-level Qualcomm QCC304x SoC has to do with voice assistant integration: the QCC514x can always offer wake-up activation for voice assistants (similar to AirPods from Apple or Echo Buds from Amazon). The QCC304x, on the other hand, only offers one-button voice assistance, which means you'll have to physically activate listening mode, rather than having it hear a "Hey, Google,quot; or "Alexa,quot; command.

But by doing features like voice assistants and the ANC standard even for entry-level headphones, Qualcomm could be ushering in an era where all wireless headphones offer these kinds of features, not just ultra-premium models like the AirPods. Apple Pro or Sony WF1000XM3 headphones. And that is an exciting prospect.