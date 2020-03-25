Putin postpones public vote on reforms amid coronavirus pandemic | News

%MINIFYHTML701aee9486d260180ef0d8222819fa7411% %MINIFYHTML701aee9486d260180ef0d8222819fa7412%

Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed The public voted on his constitutional reforms, saying that the health and safety of citizens was his top priority amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote, on changes that include removing a constitutional ban on Putin's running for president again in 2024, had been scheduled for April 22.

"We see how severely the coronavirus epidemic is developing in the world, in many countries the number of cases continues to grow, the entire world economy is under threat," Putin said in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday.

Russia recorded its biggest one-day increase in infections so far on Wednesday, with 163 new cases out of a total of 658 across the country.

"The absolute priority for us is people's health, life and safety. Therefore, I think the vote should be postponed until a later date," added the president.

Already approved by Russia's parliament and constitutional court, the new rules would reset Putin's presidential mandate count to zero. That would give the former KGB officer, who has dominated Russia's political landscape for two decades, the right to serve two consecutive six-year terms.

The constitution currently allows a president to serve two consecutive terms, which means that Putin would have to leave office in four years.

The reforms also include a mention of the Russians' "faith in God,quot; and stipulate that marriage is a union between a man and a woman, effectively prohibiting same-sex marriages.

The amendments prohibit giving away Russian territory and prohibiting the promotion of such a movement, as well as protecting the "historical truth,quot; about the country's role in World War II.

Putin did not mention a new date for the vote, only saying that he and others would listen to medical advice and assess the situation to decide when the time was right for a new vote.