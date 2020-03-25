Push to reduce incarcerated populations in Mass. Amid COVID-19 is growing

The chorus of attorneys, prosecutors, and activists working to reduce the number of people in prisons and jails in Massachusetts is increasing as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, even prosperous, have intensified amid the new cases. announced.

According to the state Department of Correction, there are now eight inmates, plus a staff member and a medical provider worker, who have COVID-19 at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater, as of Tuesday. A staff member at the Massachusetts-Shirley Correctional Institute also tested positive.

Advocates and attorneys are urging officials to step up measures to safeguard the most vulnerable in community jails and prisons, fearful that with a prison population of over 16,000, these initial cases could only be a small fraction of what will come if no action is taken. taken.

The Committee on Public Advisory Services, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers have filed an emergency petition with the state Supreme Court, aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated and Detainees who do not pose a threat to public safety if released.

"Correctional facilities, where physical distancing and vigilant hygiene are impossible, can be Petri dishes for the rapid spread of infectious diseases," the attorneys wrote in the filing. “The outbreaks in our prisons will, of course, endanger the lives of those incarcerated, but they will also endanger correctional officers and medical personnel, their families and their communities as staff travel through the facilities. The more people contract the virus, the more treatment they will need and the more precious resources their treatment will require. The prison outbreaks endanger us all. "

Rebecca Jacobstein, a CPCS attorney who filed the petition, told Boston.com on Wednesday that she heard inmates are "incredibly, incredibly concerned."

"Everyone is concerned," he said. "There is not enough soap in some facilities, there are not enough cleaning products in some of these facilities."

Inmates eat and take their recreational time together. According to Jacobstein, some cell blocks have a capacity of between 30 and 50 people, which makes social distancing far from an achievable reality, and said that the virus "would spread like a forest fire,quot; in a prison.

The cases would add to the influx that hospitals are expected to face, he added.

"The universities closed for a reason," he said.

In their petition, the groups ask the SJC to demand that the courts of first instance "account for the threat of COVID-19 in jails and prisons when they analyze the need for pre-trial detention,quot; and to end sentences of certain inmates who are vulnerable to the virus, near the end of their sentence, or who are eligible for parole, including medical parole.

Jacobstein said the petitioners are also seeking the release of pre-trial detainees who are not dangerous and have been unable to post bail in cash.

The courts of first instance and the SJC, they point out, have already recognized the severity of the virus by taking their own precautionary measures.

In some cases, prosecutors and lawyers have already agreed to the terms of the release, but the judges have not complied because they are unsure if they have the authority, according to Jacobstein.

"It is important to public health," said Jacobstein. "Not the health of any individual, which is also important for the health of the community, but also for the community."

In other cases, launches are already underway.

According to the Northwest District Attorney's office, prosecutors agreed to release 19 of the 76 pretrial detainees found in Franklin and Hampshire county jails, a 25 percent reduction in local populations. Information on when they will be released was not available, "but the release should be in the next few days," says an email from officials.

District attorneys in three other counties, Berkshire, Middlesex and Suffolk, have also signaled taking similar steps, after signing a national letter last week pressing for a reduction in the incarcerated population.

"While Americans across the country are encouraged to self-isolate, members of our incarcerated population are, by definition, doing the exact opposite with no alternative options," said Suffolk County District Attorney's Office Rachael Rollins, in a statement last week. "We have to seriously consider ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for our incarcerated populations, the vast majority of which will return to our communities at some point in the future."

State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa, a Northampton Democrat, has also introduced emergency legislation aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated.

If approved, prosecutors and authorities would be ordered to review the qualified cases of pretrial detainees and prisoners for early release, such as prisoners over 50, those who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, those who qualify for the medical probation and those who are within six months of completing their sentence, among other categories.

A hearing on the proposal, which has more than two dozen co-sponsors, was reportedly due to arrive next week.

Jacobstein said the state attorney general's office, the Department of Correction, district attorneys, sheriffs and the state parole board will consider the emergency request this week with a deadline of Thursday.

She expects the court to move quickly after that.

"Every day of delay is a disaster," he said.

