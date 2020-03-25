Prosecutors say R. Kelly knowingly hit the 19-year-old herpes fanatic

The herpes problem certainly persists for R. Kelly, who prosecutors say knowingly gave genital herpes to a 19-year-old fanatic.

According to the Daily News, Kelly met the teenager at one of his concerts and then arranged the trip and hotel accommodation so that she could meet him at a Long Island show in May 2017. When her concert ended, Kelly was to her hotel room where he allegedly had sex with her and infected her with herpes, prosecutors say.

“In the early hours of the morning, the defendant unexpectedly came to [her] room and loudly announced his presence. Finally, by order of the defendant, the encounter became sexual in nature and the defendant had sexual intercourse with [her], "the court documents read.

“The defendant did not use a condom. Before sexual intercourse, the accused learned from his health care provider that he had contracted herpes, an infectious venereal disease, and that he should inform his sexual partners of this diagnosis and use a condom to limit his sexual partners' exposure to herpes. "

This victim is one of several who have accused Kelly of giving them herpes.