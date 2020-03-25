Prosecutors say R. Kelly knowingly hit the 19-year-old herpes fanatic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

The herpes problem certainly persists for R. Kelly, who prosecutors say knowingly gave genital herpes to a 19-year-old fanatic.

According to the Daily News, Kelly met the teenager at one of his concerts and then arranged the trip and hotel accommodation so that she could meet him at a Long Island show in May 2017. When her concert ended, Kelly was to her hotel room where he allegedly had sex with her and infected her with herpes, prosecutors say.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here