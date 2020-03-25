Proactive participation with e-commerce portals for the delivery of essential goods: Delhi police – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML6dcdfddf2b93208ccdc3e8b3751b84f311% %MINIFYHTML6dcdfddf2b93208ccdc3e8b3751b84f312%

To facilitate the smooth movement of essential goods, Delhi police said on Wednesday that they are proactively engaging with e-commerce portals for the "smooth delivery,quot; of essential goods to residents of the national capital. The move comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total blockade across the country for 21 days starting at midnight Tuesday, claiming that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the new coronavirus.

The police also held a meeting with representatives of the e-commerce website to share the problems they face in the movement of essential goods. "We have established a platform for e-commerce websites where they can share with us the difficulties they face, so that we can solve them," said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, PRO, Delhi Police. They have been issued curfews and the police have assured delivery agents associated with e-commerce to ensure the smooth movement of essential goods, he added. Delhi Police will be live on Twitter where, in an hour-long session, they will respond to inquiries related to the blockade.

"Hi! Delhi. Today is #Lockdown day 3. Please comply with the government issued instructions. If you need any clarification, please join us today at: #LockdownQuery Session 2. Time: 5 – 6 PM,quot; . Just tweet your question with the hashtag #LockdownQuery and we'll answer it, "the Delhi police tweeted using their official Twitter identifier. The police held a similar session on Twitter on Tuesday, when they responded to various questions raised by people." To assist emergency and essential vehicles in their fast and unobstructed movement, we also have dedicated lanes with proper signage. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeIndia, "DCP (south) Atul Kumar Thakur tweeted.

