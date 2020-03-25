Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince carlos has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to a Clarence House statement, Prince Charles, 71, has been showing "mild symptoms,quot; but is still in "good health."

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," the statement read. "He has been showing mild symptoms, but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the past few days, as always."

The Duchess of Cornwall The coronavirus has also been tested, but does not have it, according to the statement. The couple now isolates themselves at their home in Scotland.

It was last week that the royal palace announced that Prince albert of monaco, 62, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Thursday March 18 Queen Elizabeth II sent an encouraging safety message amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"When Philip and I arrive in Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the UK and around the world are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," the Queen's statement began. "We are all advised to change our normal routines and regular life patterns for the good of the communities in which we live and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."