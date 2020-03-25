Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince carlos has tested positive for Coronavirus.
According to a Clarence House statement, Prince Charles, 71, has been showing "mild symptoms,quot; but is still in "good health."
"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," the statement read. "He has been showing mild symptoms, but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the past few days, as always."
The Duchess of Cornwall The coronavirus has also been tested, but does not have it, according to the statement. The couple now isolates themselves at their home in Scotland.
It was last week that the royal palace announced that Prince albert of monaco, 62, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Thursday March 18 Queen Elizabeth II sent an encouraging safety message amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
"When Philip and I arrive in Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the UK and around the world are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," the Queen's statement began. "We are all advised to change our normal routines and regular life patterns for the good of the communities in which we live and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."
"At times like these, I remember that our nation's history has been forged by individuals and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our efforts combined with a focus on the common goal," the statement continued. "We are enormously grateful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, physicians, and emergency and public services; but now more than ever in our recent past, we all have a vital role to play as individuals, today and in the future. Days, weeks and months. "
RONEN ZVULUN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
"Many of us will need to find new ways to keep in touch with each other and make sure loved ones are safe. I am sure we are up to that challenge," the Queen's message concluded. "You can be sure that my family and I are ready to play our part."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
