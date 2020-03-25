Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus while Prince Harry is locked up in Vancouver with Meghan Markle

%MINIFYHTML552aa0c3436f1a63b24c1af9c673bca211% %MINIFYHTML552aa0c3436f1a63b24c1af9c673bca212%

Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently isolating himself with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Fortunately for the 71-year-old prince, he's only experiencing mild symptoms. Unfortunately, most people who develop severe symptoms start with a mild case. The trajectory of the coronavirus or Covid-19 has been to become ill and then, on the sixth day of the illness, which often includes a dry cough, fever, pain, and runny nose, improves or has severe respiratory distress. Anyone who thinks they may have the flu or positive tests for coronavirus should be quarantined, stay away from family members, and contact their health or medical department if they experience severe respiratory distress. Because people can be contagious for up to two weeks before showing symptoms, Prince Charles may spread the deadly disease to others.

The news that Prince Charles tested positive for Coronavirus comes when sources report that Prince Harry was eager to move to Vancouver with Meghan Markle and was afraid to leave his grandmother and grandfather and father behind.

Prince Harry has gone into hiding with Meghan Markle and her 10-month-old son Archie in Vancouver.

Meghan Markle is blamed for moving Prince Harry to Canada when the coronavirus threatens the Queen, Prince Charles, and her grandfather https://t.co/TCYeN0lCcf – Charisse Van Horn✍️ (@CharisseVanHorn) March 17, 2020

The news comes after fans blamed Meghan Markle for moving Prince Harry to Canada. Prince Harry has suffered from depression and many of his fans were concerned that he had isolated himself too far from his family, including his older brother Prince William.

Meghan Markle is reportedly thrilled to be out of the royal family and to have Prince Harry alone in his Vancouver home, where only the three of them live their lives on their own terms.

Still, many say the threat of the Coronavirus ravaging members of Prince Harry's extended family while he is so far away is simply too much for the 35-year-old new father.

At this point, it doesn't appear that anyone in the royal family is suffering much from the coronavirus, and both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been isolated.

What do you think of those who think that Meghan Markle forced Prince Harry to leave his home and family and that he regrets the decision now that his father has Coronavirus?



