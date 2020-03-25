Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The news has just arrived that Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 71-year-old Prince of Wales is in solitary confinement at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. However, his wife Camilla has not tested positive for the same.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been showing mild symptoms, but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the past few days, as usual. "



The spokesperson added: “The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. According to medical and government councils, the Prince and Duchess are now isolating themselves at home in Scotland. " Well, we hope he recovers soon!