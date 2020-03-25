Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML92ae657282262262affdc031185557a811% %MINIFYHTML92ae657282262262affdc031185557a812%

Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus, a palace spokesman confirmed Wednesday. Prince Clarence House's office released a statement saying Charles is showing "mild symptoms, but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the past few days, as usual."

His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative for the virus, the spokesperson said. The couple isolates themselves in their home in Scotland.

%MINIFYHTML92ae657282262262affdc031185557a813% %MINIFYHTML92ae657282262262affdc031185557a814%

"It is not possible to determine from whom the Prince contracted the virus due to the large number of commitments he made in his public service in recent weeks," the statement said.

%MINIFYHTML92ae657282262262affdc031185557a815% %MINIFYHTML92ae657282262262affdc031185557a816% Coronavirus: the race to respond ›

More on Coronavirus: the race to respond



Charles, 71, is the heir to the British throne.

Queen Elizabeth herself left Buckingham Palace in central London and moved to Windsor Castle, her residence west of the capital city, last week when the coronavirus spread in the UK.

"Her Majesty the Queen continues to be in good health," said a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace.

"The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of March 12, and is following all appropriate advice regarding his welfare."