Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Price Charles' royal residence, Clarence House, announced that the Prince of Wales tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, shows mild symptoms "but is otherwise in good health," a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall has been examined but does not have the virus.

Both Charles and Camilla isolate themselves at Balmoral.

A Clarence House statement said: "According to the government and medical council, the prince and duchess are now isolating themselves at home in Scotland."

Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son on March 12, but also "remains in good health."

The Queen, added the palace, "is following all appropriate advice regarding her well-being."

"It is not possible to determine from whom the prince contracted the virus due to the large number of commitments he made in his public service in recent weeks."

The Press Association of Great Britain reported that the 71-year-old man has had several private meetings with individuals from Highgrove and Duchy, all of whom have been informed.