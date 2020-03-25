Prince Charles of Great Britain tests positive for coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTML2cb8c0d24d8e8617b896ea5aae5fccfc11% %MINIFYHTML2cb8c0d24d8e8617b896ea5aae5fccfc12%

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The 71-year-old man shows mild symptoms "but is otherwise in good health," a Clarence House spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that he was isolating himself on a royal estate in Scotland.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

"According to the government and medical council, the prince and duchess are now isolating themselves at home in Scotland," a statement said.

"The tests were conducted by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for the test.

"It is not possible to determine from whom the prince contracted the virus due to the large number of commitments he made in his public service in recent weeks."

Most UK citizens are only offered a test for coronavirus once they have been hospitalized with severe symptoms, but the NHS and Public Health England said last week that they were rapidly expanding their testing capabilities.

In recent days, residents of the Highlands and Islands have urged Londoners and other city dwellers not to escape to second homes in remote parts of Scotland for their self-isolation, due to the additional stress they could bring to the facility. of public health already stretched. in rural communities.

Queen Elizabeth last saw Prince Charles before the first time he would have been contagious, Reuters reported.

"Her Majesty the Queen continues to be in good health," said Buckingham Palace. "The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of March 12 and follows all appropriate advice regarding his welfare."