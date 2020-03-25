Prince Charles is reported to test positive for coronavirus!

Bradley Lamb
Prince Charles, a member of the British royal family, reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

"He has been showing mild symptoms, but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the past few days as usual," the prince's office said, according to Wales Online.

"It is not possible to determine from whom the Prince contracted the virus due to the large number of commitments he made in his public service in recent weeks," his office added.

