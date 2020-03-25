Prince Charles, a member of the British royal family, reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

"He has been showing mild symptoms, but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the past few days as usual," the prince's office said, according to Wales Online.

"It is not possible to determine from whom the Prince contracted the virus due to the large number of commitments he made in his public service in recent weeks," his office added.

The store also reports that his wife, Camilla, tested negative for the virus.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. According to the government and medical council, the prince and duchess are now isolating themselves at home in Scotland."

The Queen is reportedly "in good health,quot; and has not been diagnosed with the virus.

"The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on March 12 and follows all appropriate advice regarding his welfare. We will not comment further."