Prince Charles called Prince Harry and Williams after COVID-19 diagnosis

Several media outlets revealed earlier this week that Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19, also known as a coronavirus, and when he found out, the Prince called his two sons, Prince William and Harry, to announce the sad news.

According to page six, Harry and Meghan Markle are staying in their $ 14 million mansion on Vancouver Island, Canada. The couple are caring for their baby, Archie, just days before they were scheduled to officially abandon their duties as former members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, on the other hand, have moved from their Kensington Palace home in London to their out-of-town home, Anmer Hall. The couple cares for their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.

Clarence House recently released a statement explaining that the Prince of Wales has only mild symptoms at this time. He is in good health. The 71-year-old royal family member reportedly contracted the disease due to his recent stream of public speaking engagements.

Queen Elizabeth II, on the other hand, has not been diagnosed with coronavirus. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said Wednesday that the Queen of England is doing very well and feeling well. Currently, the royal family and its staff members are trying to find out who Prince Charles has contacted in recent weeks.

Sources who spoke to The Post claim that Charles has not seen Queen Elizabeth in several weeks, although experts who spoke to The Post claimed that he has been contagious with the disease for approximately 12 days since March 13.

In addition, Prince Charles' personal staff have contacted people with whom he has recently met, warning them to take a test and isolate themselves. On Tuesday, Charles received positive test results, a source said.

Camila, the wife of the Prince of Wales, is now in quarantine. After being tested, a statement from Clarence House confirmed that Camilla was not infected with the virus.



