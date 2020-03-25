Prince Charles & # 39; remains in good health & # 39; after the diagnosis of coronavirus

WENN

Clarence House announces in a statement that the Prince of Wales is diagnosed with the disease after showing "mild symptoms" and that he has been "working from home for the past few days."

Another famous person has tested positive for Coronavirus. Clarence House released a statement Wednesday morning, March 25, to announce that Prince Charles was diagnosed with the disease after taking the test on Monday.

The statement revealed that the Prince of Wales, who is first on the British throne line, had been displaying "mild symptoms" since Sunday before taking the test the next day. Despite the diagnosis, Clarence House said Charles "is still in good health and has been working from home for the past few days as usual."

On the other hand, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested negative for the virus. "According to the government and medical council, the Prince and Duchess are now isolating themselves at home in Scotland," the statement read. "It is not possible to determine from whom the Prince contracted the virus due to the large number of commitments he made in his public service in recent weeks."

In addition to Prince Charles and Camilla, Clarence House also provided an update on Queen Elizabeth II's health, claiming that she "remains in good health." The statement went on to say: "The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of March 12 and is following all appropriate advice regarding his welfare."

Queen Elizabeth currently resides in Windsor Castle during the Easter period. Last week, it issued a statement regarding the global pandemic: "We are all recommended to change our normal routines and regular life patterns for the good of the communities in which we live and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them". "

As of now, there have been more than 400,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus worldwide. The death toll has eclipsed 19,000.