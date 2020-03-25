Premier League clubs will donate a minimum of 1,000 tickets to NHS frontline staff | Football news





Brighton and Bournemouth want to show their gratitude to NHS frontline staff

Brighton and Bournemouth have guaranteed a minimum of 1,000 tickets for frontline NHS staff to attend future games.

The decision was made to show gratitude for the tireless work of health workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple have now invited clubs from across the Premier League, EFL, Scotland and Northern Ireland to do the same with similar donations, be it for single-game or multi-game tickets.

Brighton announced the decision to pay tribute to NHS workers on Wednesday

Brighton CEO and President Paul Barber said: "We are working on a variety of things in all areas of the community and I hope this is just the beginning.

"We fully appreciate that football is the latest in thinking at the moment, but we believe this is a small way that we can show our gratitude for the front-line NHS staff who are fighting the battle on behalf of all of us. and give them something to wait for.

"Of course, the greatest support we can all show our NHS heroes is to follow crucial government advice on social distancing, self-isolation, hand hygiene, and the use of handkerchiefs to catch, kill, and sneeze and cough."

"As we move forward, we will seek to do more to recognize the courageous and selfless work NHS workers do across the country and hope that other clubs can follow suit."

"We are seeing some brilliant initiatives from clubs around the world and I hope there is more to come from the soccer family, but this would be a fantastic way to honor those heroes on the front line."

Bournemouth Agreed to Match Donation of 1,000 Brighton Tickets

Bournemouth President Jeff Mostyn added: "We are absolutely delighted to match Brighton's gesture and commit to a thousand tickets, and we will pass the baton to another club with the goal of reaching a meaningful goal so that football in general can show its appreciation for our NHS workers in the country. "

With soccer's return date uncertain, it's the latest positive story to emerge from the current situation with Watford also donating the use of his stadium to the NHS.

Brighton and Bournemouth will announce all details in due course.