Home Entertainment Police officer could sue 50 cents for defamation

Police officer could sue 50 cents for defamation

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

50 Cent is known for surprising people on his Instagram, but a police officer 50 accused of domestic violence this week plans to sue the rapper for defamation.

Fif has deleted the post alleging that Deputy Inspector Emmanuel González hit his wife in the face.

"He caught a DV domestic violence case, hit his wife in the face," wrote 50 in the post. "This guy just wasn't good," he added. Fif and this particular officer have a history, as the officer allegedly told his fellow police officers to shoot him "on sight."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©