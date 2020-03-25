Police officer could sue 50 cents for defamation

50 Cent is known for surprising people on his Instagram, but a police officer 50 accused of domestic violence this week plans to sue the rapper for defamation.

Fif has deleted the post alleging that Deputy Inspector Emmanuel González hit his wife in the face.

"He caught a DV domestic violence case, hit his wife in the face," wrote 50 in the post. "This guy just wasn't good," he added. Fif and this particular officer have a history, as the officer allegedly told his fellow police officers to shoot him "on sight."

A source close to the police says González is not happy with the publication.

"This incident claiming 50 on Instagram is a complete fabrication," the source said according to the New York Post. "There have been no incidents of domestic violence with González and his wife recently or ever. This is a 50-year-old troll job," the source added.