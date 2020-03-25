Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, in self-quarantine, calls on all residents to stay home, too – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere says he is concerned about what he calls "confusion in our community,quot; regarding government orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release on Wednesday, the City of Plano explained that it is under a State order, a Denton County order, a Collin County order and the City's own Declaration of Emergency.

"While there are few differences between these orders, the message is the same: We must exercise individual and collective responsibility and simply stay home," the statement said.

In seven days, three of these orders expire.

During that time and without any other state action, Mayor LaRosiliere agrees with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, whose request for a regional collaborative approach is in the best interest of all residents and neighbors.

By emphasizing the need to stay home, Mayor LaRosiliere urges people to ask themselves, "Who are the loved ones you are willing to stay home for?"

The mayor is in quarantine with his family.

"I chose a 14-day self-quarantine to protect my family and loved ones because it is the right thing to do," said Mayor LaRosiliere. "I would not ask my citizens to do this if I was not willing to do it myself. We are going to overcome this crisis together."

