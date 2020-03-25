PFA calls for "urgent,quot; talks with the Premier League and EFL about the financial impact of the coronavirus | Football news

%MINIFYHTML0afe72b71c2d735ad9e160651a5353ea11% %MINIFYHTML0afe72b71c2d735ad9e160651a5353ea12%





The PFA has called for urgent talks with professional clubs.

The Professional Footballers Association has called for urgent talks with the Premier League, EFL and Women's Super League about the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on players and clubs.

The loss of revenue on game day due to the suspension of professional English football has greatly affected clubs, particularly in the EFL, and increased the possibility that clubs will ask players to accept salary deferrals.

On Wednesday, Birmingham City became the first Sky Bet Championship club to ask its players to take salary deferrals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Squad members earning more than £ 6,000 a week at St Andrew & # 39; s have been asked to cut 50 percent of their wages over the next four months, amid the coronavirus pandemic

The PFA has now urged all parties to speak in an attempt to tackle the unprecedented crisis.

"The PFA has called for an urgent meeting with the Premier League and the English Football League to discuss the impact the COVID-19 crisis is having on club and player finances," a PFA statement read.

"As with other industries, the current COVID-19 crisis is having a severe impact on gaming finances. Several clubs have already reached out to players to impose pay deferrals."

Birmingham has asked its players to accept pay cuts

"In order to deal with this situation, we have called an urgent meeting with the Premier League and the EFL to discuss how we can proceed in the future."

"Separately, we have worked closely with the Premier League, EFL and WSL, agreeing protocols in terms of training regimes and times for suspension of group training."

"We are also in regular international discussions regarding areas related to contractual stability and the eventual resumption of the leagues.

"In these difficult times, there is a strong public consensus that soccer is seen as acting in solidarity with other workers and industries affected by the crisis."