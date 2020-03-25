Peter Whittingham: Investigation into the death of the former Cardiff player to be held next year | Football news

%MINIFYHTML433f2eb7b1f4910de7310e6185fcd53411% %MINIFYHTML433f2eb7b1f4910de7310e6185fcd53412%





Peter Whittingham made over 400 appearances for Cardiff

An investigation into the death of former Cardiff player Peter Whittingham will be

held next year, the forensic office has confirmed.

Whittingham, 35, died last week after suffering a head injury in a fall at a Barry pub on March 7.

He had been at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after suffering the injury in what the South Wales police called an "accidental fall,quot;.

A spokesman for the coroner's office told the AP news agency that the investigation opened Tuesday night and is scheduled to start in March 2021.

England's U21 international Whittingham began her career at the Aston Villa boys' club and had loan periods at Burnley and Derby before joining Cardiff in January 2007.

The midfielder spent more than 10 years in Cardiff, made 459 appearances and scored 98 goals and played for the Bluebirds in the 2008 FA Cup Final and the 2012 League Cup Final.

Whittingham ended her career at Blackburn and played her last game in 2018.