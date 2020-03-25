Peter Weber of the bachelor seen hanging with Kelley Flanagan

If there is one thing that helps us stay sane while practicing social distancing with the continuum Coronavirus Pandemic is: who the hell is dating who in Bachelor Nation?

Aside from trying to keep up Hannah brown Y Tyler Cameronflirty TikTok posts, there's another Single alum whose love life has piqued our interest.

Hi, Peter Weber.

The 28-year-old pilot was seen hanging out with his former contestant, Kelley Flanagan.

They both seemed to watch very comfortable with each other, according to an eagle-eyed fanatic who saw them get comfortable on the Riverwalk in Chicago.

"They were right in front of Marina Towers. They seemed to be hanging out on the walk," a viewer told E! News. "Peter was vibrating and it looked like Kelley had his leg in her lap at one point."

It is unclear how long they were together considering Windy City is enforcing a "stay home,quot; order due to the COVID-19 outbreak.