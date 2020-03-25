Peter Weber of the bachelor seen hanging with Kelley Flanagan

If there is one thing that helps us stay sane while practicing social distancing with the continuum Coronavirus Pandemic is: who the hell is dating who in Bachelor Nation?
Aside from trying to keep up Hannah brown Y Tyler Cameronflirty TikTok posts, there's another Single alum whose love life has piqued our interest.
Hi, Peter Weber.
The 28-year-old pilot was seen hanging out with his former contestant, Kelley Flanagan.
They both seemed to watch very comfortable with each other, according to an eagle-eyed fanatic who saw them get comfortable on the Riverwalk in Chicago.
"They were right in front of Marina Towers. They seemed to be hanging out on the walk," a viewer told E! News. "Peter was vibrating and it looked like Kelley had his leg in her lap at one point."
It is unclear how long they were together considering Windy City is enforcing a "stay home,quot; order due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
At this time, neither Peter nor Kelley have yet commented on their recent meeting.
natalie_rose_ / Instagram
About two weeks ago however Kelley did address your state of romance with The Bachelor driving after many suspected they were dating.
Although she was sent home early during the ABC dating series, many felt there was still chemistry when After the final rose recorded in mid-March.
It didn't help that Peter's mother left an extra nice comment in one of Kelley's social media posts that week.
"I heard that … I heard that I'm with Peter now," Kelley told E! News at the launch party for Chris Harrison and Seagram & # 39; s Tropical Escapes Rosé. "I am not with Peter."
She added, "I promise I don't date Peter. I don't date Peter."
Furthermore, he even suggested that the 28-year-old pilot use this time to focus on himself and his career.
"You know what, at the end of the day, all these interviews that I've been doing I said that I think it's better for Peter to take time to be alone and find out what he's doing, reflect on everything that's going on and find out what he wants,quot; Kelley explained.
Over the weekend, Peter talked about his 2020 goals. That list included doing more philanthropic work, advising would-be pilots, focusing on their health and fitness, and more.
Bachelor Nation fans will just have to wait and see how this unfolds. Not that we have something better to do, right?
%MINIFYHTMLdd60bb323bc56e62c8bce33296be1fea17%