Pedro is not sure about Chelsea's future after this season | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLc0f0c5fbf4eb45925afdb94046ea735311% %MINIFYHTMLc0f0c5fbf4eb45925afdb94046ea735312%





%MINIFYHTMLc0f0c5fbf4eb45925afdb94046ea735313% %MINIFYHTMLc0f0c5fbf4eb45925afdb94046ea735314% Pedro has made 201 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions

%MINIFYHTMLc0f0c5fbf4eb45925afdb94046ea735315% %MINIFYHTMLc0f0c5fbf4eb45925afdb94046ea735316%

Chelsea striker Pedro admits he doesn't know what the future holds for him after his contract expires at the end of this season.

But the 32-year-old Spanish international, a £ 21m signing from Barcelona in August 2015, insists he won't make quick decisions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has seen teammate Callum positive. Hudson-Odoi.

Pedro told the Spanish radio station Chain Ser: "My contract is over, but that's not the most important thing right now. I haven't even thought about it. My future will be resolved in due course.

"The most important thing is for everyone to show solidarity. Whatever happens regarding my future will happen, but at the moment it is not important since we don't even know when we will return to training."

"We have been in quarantine because one of our players (Hudson-Odoi) tested positive for coronavirus. Now he is fine and we are very happy for him."

1:18 Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson confirms that the European soccer leagues hope to complete the season before June 30, after talks this week. Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson confirms that the European soccer leagues hope to complete the season before June 30, after talks this week.

Pedro, who has been unable to spend time with his children due to travel restrictions, has reportedly paid 3,000 screens for hospitals in his native country, where there have been 3,434 deaths from COVID-19 and 47,610 confirmed cases.

He said: "I am very sorry for everything that is happening and the news that comes to us from Spain.

"From here, once again, I thank all the health personnel, the state security forces, the people who are in the supermarkets day by day. Thank you all for the work you are doing. Hopefully, we can stop this virus,quot;. "