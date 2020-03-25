Patrol: 48-year-old man dies after semi-fence of St. Cloud in rear – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 48-year-old man died Tuesday night in central Minnesota after his truck slammed into the back of a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Highway 10 east near St. Cloud.

The semi was stopped at the intersection of 15th Avenue when it was struck by the truck.

Killed was the driver of the van, identified as Brian Kuseske of Becker. The semi-driver, a 62-year-old Wisconsin man, was uninjured.

The researchers say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.