Pandemic layoffs Moments that shook Hollywood; restore mojo on the move – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML23c6b95288d4be07f2f279cc138675a911% %MINIFYHTML23c6b95288d4be07f2f279cc138675a912%

Peter Bart and Mike Fleming Jr. worked together for two decadest Daily variety In this weekly column, two old friends get together and grind their axes, mainly in the movie business.

FLEMISH: I am trying to recall a time when I have covered Hollywood where something caused the level of disruption that we are witnessing in this COVID-19 pandemic. In my experience, the September 11 tragedy got closer, followed by the Los Angeles riots, the 2007 strike, the 2008 global economic collapse, and the Sony Hack. In all of them, I knew that the business would recover mostly, but the pandemic has closed all aspects of these industries. We really don't know anything, in terms of when things could come back. And we can't even say when that crucial cultural moment will come that we will point out in the coming years that will let the air out of a tense balloon full of anxiety, fear and sadness, and gave us the feeling that we would be fine. .

%MINIFYHTML23c6b95288d4be07f2f279cc138675a913% %MINIFYHTML23c6b95288d4be07f2f279cc138675a914% %MINIFYHTML23c6b95288d4be07f2f279cc138675a915% %MINIFYHTML23c6b95288d4be07f2f279cc138675a916% Related story & # 39; Imagine & # 39; that: Gal Gadot's sweet gesture returns to a feeding frenzy on social media

I remember how important it felt when New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, surrounded by the heroic First Responders fresh from World Trade Center recovery efforts, opened the first Saturday night live after the terrorist attacks, and Lorne Michaels and we were told that it was once again okay to laugh. Now recently in Weekend update I heard Colin Jost break up that Giuliani passed from the mayor from September 11 to September 11 from the mayors. Never mind. That first show in 2001 was a zeitgeist moment that I will never forget. I wonder where the new version of that will come from. We just received a guest post from an MSNBC producer who urged closing 30 Rock for security reasons in this pandemic, and yesterday I received more comments from others who work there and are terrified. So maybe we can't count on SNL guide people to recovery; It is unclear when the show will return.

Even trying to turn the page is dangerous. We just saw Gal Gadot, who seems like a perfectly nice person and whose Wonder Woman This in turn erased the stigma that a woman could not carry a superhero movie alone, making it possible Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Birds of Prey and everything to come: incites the red-hot viral mob when he got his friends to pass on the voice of John Lennon ImagineThe idea is that a hopeful song could make people feel better and not alone. Ok, it was gong-worthy but harmless, and the vicious protest has pushed many celebrities to the limit who might be tempted to provide the public with some viral fun. And then we have President Trump announcing that he is giving this crisis only two weeks before everything restarts, even when the Surgeon General said that this week would be bad and that until now he has been right about an increase in cases and the shortage of supplies and hospital beds. I've been covering movies in the United States for so long that things in life often remind me of movie moments. Peter, doesn't our president sound a bit like this guy?

In Hollywood, we're looking at talent agencies and theater chains whose incomes have been cut to dramatically cut wages and impose "temporary layoffs," a phrase I haven't heard since the title track of the '70s comedy. good times. The name agents at Paradigm who fell into that category are essentially stuck for 90 days before their contracts default and may look for other jobs, even though they're not waiting to see if they bring them back and are already trying to catch up with other agencies that are involved in cuts. It's a nightmare. Versions of this are happening across the city: boutique agencies and companies, and public relations companies are struggling to survive, as there was no way to preplan for a virtual shutdown of their revenue streams. Personal advertisers hope not to be suspended by celebrity customers who pay the same $ 5,000 a month they paid 30 years ago, but they still see that expense as the first they cut.

Once again, we are open to business in the show business and in sending stories, even just to help them and get back to the feeling of normalcy. The WGA smartly fueled talks on a new deal, and I'm hearing that your wish is to regroup within a year. There are serious problems for them and SAG-AFTRA to deal with a streaming influx that leaves no possibility of backend backwards. It is leverage and there is none, for either party to threaten a strike or lockout, as a global pandemic kills thousands every day. Cannes postponed hoping to return in late spring or early summer, but who wants to get on a plane and go to the Croisette? And I've heard people in the industry who are not tech savvy talk about Zoom and High-Five, and how these teleconferencing tools are likely to forever change writer's rooms and script rooms and Hollywood general meetings, as the Isolation becomes a regular part of business life.

I'm bouncing around here, but Peter, you've been a part of this business a lot longer than I have. What is closest to the feeling of helplessness that this coronavirus pandemic has caused?

BART: This was the abrupt message I received fifty years ago when I had just become a young executive at Paramount, taking up the line of new projects, according to my assignment. But now that was suddenly over. "We are closing. No offers, no green lights, no expenses." The voice was loud and clear on my speaker phone. It belonged to the head of commercial affairs. "What are you telling me?" I replied, trying to sound calm. “In plain English, we have no money. Is it clear enough? My study had completely stopped and I was not alone.

Paint your car

Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock



Those of us who endure the current moment of paralysis have been told that it has never happened before. Have. It was a shake of bones that time, too. The Hollywood recession of 1969-1970 was not accompanied by the kind of economic freeze fueled by a pandemic that is now unfolding. Restaurants and bars remained open. Theaters did the same. Many studio employees lost their jobs, but opportunities attracted other places. But there was another important distinction between the closure of fifty years ago and the current one: the previous failure was largely self-inflicted. Hollywood was forced to pay the price for its own incompetence and theft. When I joined Paramount, the studio was not only releasing terrible movies with inflated budgets,Paint your car, dear Lilli, Waterloo – He and rival studios combined bad bets with displays of corporate arrogance. Paramount created a succession of illicit businesses that transferred film ownership to fake corporate entities, eliminating losses from study books. Therefore, an entity called Commonwealth United suddenly Darling LiliJulia Andrews' turkey. Paramount's challenge to SEC rules was matched by other Hollywood players. A string of indictments was filed against Warner Bros. executives, and suddenly a subsidiary of the Kinney National Service, a company that owns parking lots and funeral homes. Entities like Societe Generale Immobiliere, linked to mob money, became major Hollywood investors alongside pornography distributors like Bryanston (their investors had interests in the mega hit Deep Throat)

FLEMISH: This could be constructive for a Hollywood house seeking light at the end of the tunnel. How did that crisis end and how is it relevant to what was happening right now?

BART: "Fear and anxiety can cause strong emotional problems," the Centers for Disease Control advised us again this week. Hollywood's "emotional issues" during its 1969-70 trauma stemmed from the collapse of careers and the recalibration of lives. In a few months, however, I received a new directive. "We are back in business," they told me now. "We have new funds." There were new restrictions and directives to accompany the financing. The rules had changed and the lessons had been learned. The debt-laden companies we all work for were much more fragile than we had supposed. Furthermore, Hollywood's creative structure was based on a tacit interaction of trust and respect that was evanescent, not permanent. Those lessons still seem relevant today.

FLEMISH: One of the big challenges for Deadline is trying to find ways to engage readers in this time of crisis and stay informed when there is little but little to describe. It's been weird: We share stories ranging from Tom Hanks with positive results, to Broadway in the dark, to agencies making difficult decisions. They are not exactly things that the five collide with. While we started a column like Coronavirus and Jared Leto: Day 4 would not be sustainable, we are pleased with the reaction to Coping With COVID-19 Crisis, a collection of pieces from all areas of this business that feels useful and cathartic in struggles. customization. Readers are experimenting.

Jaws

Universal



To that end, I would like to jump into the soapbox for a moment on a business topic that I think is very important and an opportunity to be seized. I am afraid that the experience of going to the movies is in a dangerous place, due to this global closure. And I'm not talking about the widespread (and brutal) layoffs on the major networks that Deadline revealed yesterday. Moviegoing is one of the great joys of my life. One of my first memories was to see The sound of the music When I was five years old; Like many Long Island high school students, I was a clam digger in Great South Bay when Jaws It came out in 1976. It was hard work, scratching a 50-foot aluminum telescopic pole attached to a toothy metal basket through the sand and mud. You could earn $ 100 or more a day in cash and when you get too hot, you jump into the bay and cool off. Until Jaws, which made you paranoid even being alone in your little boat. I remember many memorable movies during my life, where I saw them and who I was with. I have tried to transmit that sensitivity to my children, but it is not the same. His idea of ​​a night out involves a brewery or a restaurant, and movies are perhaps his fifth or sixth choice. Behind staying home and passing on something.

I think top exhibitors and studios, and talent, should come together right now favoring streaming sites and plan their time when theaters reopen. Passively waiting for people to return is dangerous. They should be more proactive in rethinking this whole business, and they should lean on reminding us how it feels to discover a great movie in a theater. Who better than the stars and the directors behind those moments to help, who have their own history and have created so many indelible memories? What are your dearest movie memories, Peter?

BART: For me, the most memorable film experiences are etched in my mind both by the reactions of the public and by the movies. Borat It is unforgettable because an entire room full of people convulsed simultaneously. It was mind blowing and rewarding.

Borat

20th Century Fox



FLEMISH: Sorry for stopping your roll, but Borat It is also special to me. I took my 13-year-old son, and in that scandalous scene where Borat's burly roommate appropriates the Baywatch The book Borat treats as the Dead Sea Scrolls, and they engage in a mostly nude fight and chase scene. Shocked with laughter, I looked at my son, sitting there uncomfortably and with his eyes wide open. He said, "Dad, I don't think I can see that," and only then did it occur to me that he was the smallest person in the theater and that he had probably sealed my ticket as The Worst Father of All. So go ahead …

BART: The audience's astonished response to the first commercial screening of Midnight Cowboy. Studio executives and filmmakers just sat there, stunned. There was an undeclared understanding that the entire lexicon of cinematography had changed. Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight were not actors in a movie; They inhabited a new reality. And it was all X-Rated!

"Midnight Cowboy"

Snap Stills / Shutterstock



Going to the movies should be community. I watched The hunt This week at home. I honestly hated it. The comedy was exaggerated and so was the violence. But once again, honestly, I think my reaction might have been different in a crowded theater when my reactions would have been shadowed by the audience's response. The outrage must also be shared.

FLEMISHSo, here are some unsolicited suggestions that the film industry – I count exhibitors and studios on this and the stars we see on the big screen – should prioritize. They must play to their strength. What if both sides take action for advertising that spreads not only between trailers, but also on television? Where guys like Scorsese, Coppola, Tarantino, Spielberg, Zemeckis, Lucas, Eastwood, Nolan, The Coens, Affleck, Mendes, and stars like Cruise, Hanks, Julia Roberts, Michael B, DiCaprio, Denzel, Theron, Streep, Damon, Brad Pitt and others to testify about the magic of the theater experience and why we should return to theaters and preserve it in our culture.

AP / Shutterstock



And while we're at it, that theatrical experience might be a stone-age obsession for you and me compared to streaming, but exhibitors should lean on the exclusive use of streamer technology, discover who their sponsors are, and what are you watching. . And be aggressive in reminding them of what's to come. I get almost daily emails from Netflix, telling me what else I'd like based on what I just saw. To be honest, movies on streaming services so far seem a bit dismissible to me, compared to movies that wanted to see a boost created through P&A campaigns and television commercials. These films have an identity and are forever.

Finally, if Fathom can broadcast live events in movie theaters, why can't the theatrical opening of a great movie be arranged with a live event after the screening, for those who have attended? Maybe after next Mission ImpossibleTom Cruise argues in court about how he survived something impossible he did after greeting his specialist. It only has to be 10 minutes, live, and that can be shown at the end of subsequent shows. Marvel proved that you can keep people sitting through the credits with just a small tease from the upcoming superhero movie. Viewers may like this. And don't put it on the internet. It forces people to go out and see it.

Everett / Shutterstock



Taking advantage of our own film experiences is the best sales tool, but there are too many free time alternatives, without even leaving home. Film studios, exhibitors, and stars must do a better job working together to sell this. If the big chains haven't fired everyone, maybe they and the movie studios can use this dark period to plan a full frontal assault dedicated to bringing people back to theaters, every time they reopen.