Pakistan's daily gambling struggles to survive in coronavirus blockade | Pakistan News

%MINIFYHTMLe8e1c1d1d2006913abbba3dd3022f06611% %MINIFYHTMLe8e1c1d1d2006913abbba3dd3022f06612%

Islamabad, Pakistan – Shireen Khan sits on the side of the road in the Pakistani capital Islamabad in the drizzle, hoping someone will come by and offer her a job.

Khan, a daily salaried worker, has not earned a rupee in more than two weeks as Pakistan struggles with a coronavirus outbreak that has seen more than 1,000 people infected, forcing a national blockade.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLe8e1c1d1d2006913abbba3dd3022f06613% %MINIFYHTMLe8e1c1d1d2006913abbba3dd3022f06614%

"I'm just out here starving, I have no other reason," says the 46-year-old man. "I am a sick man, I had typhoid fever five or six months ago and I am still suffering."

%MINIFYHTMLe8e1c1d1d2006913abbba3dd3022f06615% %MINIFYHTMLe8e1c1d1d2006913abbba3dd3022f06616%

The Pakistani government has imposed various restrictions across the country, in part, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, to safeguard the earnings of daily salaried workers, such as Shireen Khan.

In Islamabad, public gatherings are prohibited, schools are closed, and all stores other than those that sell groceries or medicines have been closed.

Other provinces and regions are following a largely similar pattern, with Sindh province having the highest number of cases, at least 410, imposing a stricter closure with full city closings ordered between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. every night, starting on Wednesday.

"A closure is not a curfew," Prime Minister Khan reiterated at a press conference Tuesday night. "When you impose a curfew, what will your poorest segment of society do?"

However, Shireen Khan and more than a dozen people waiting for work at her side say that the "closure,quot; may also be a curfew, because no one is offering them a job.

"A blockade is necessary (to control the virus outbreak)," he says. "But we must also be cared for."

Increasing number of cases

On Wednesday, Pakistan's nationwide case count stood at 1,005, with 14 patients recovered and seven deaths, according to government data. The number of cases has more than tripled in one week.

Authorities have been struggling to control the spread of the virus, although they do not yet appear to be at a level that can overwhelm Pakistan's fragile health system.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Khan reiterated that he has delayed announcing a nationwide shutdown to safeguard the economic interests of the poorest Pakistanis, whom he says must work to earn a living.

Observers, however, say the job has already dried up with the current level of restrictions.

"Widespread concern that a slowdown in economic activity would reduce people's daily wages would evaporate the work done by daily bets, which is already coming to fruition," says Mosharraf Zaidi, senior member of the group of policy experts. from Tabadlab.

"Daily salaried workers require sites and opportunities that demand their skills or contributions. But when there is a shutdown, all economic activity, construction activity … all those activities have been suspended."

On Wednesday, however, the government announced that it would be disburse 12,000 rupees ($ 75) to low-income people, affecting an estimated 67 million people, as part of an $ 940 million economic stimulus package.

Procuring more PPE

Healthcare specialists say it is cause for concern if the number of coronavirus cases increases in the densely populated South Asian nation of more than 200 million.

"We are on a very low scale, in terms of infrastructure," says Dr. Shamail Daud, a health management specialist. "Medical care is very disintegrated and not very high in terms of quality or dealing with high levels of critical care for patients, which is unfortunately a result of COVID-19."

While there are a limited number of ventilators available across the country, Daud says a bigger problem could be the lack of enough doctors to operate them in the event of a spike in cases.

"In addition to the functionality of the fans, the staff that really works with him, the critical care staff … is very limited," he warns. "In every city, there is a shortage. … The problem is not about the machines themselves, but about the people who can make them work."

Earlier this week, several doctors told Al Jazeera that there are not enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for everyone, leaving many frontline health care workers without adequate protection.

On Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, president of Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), said the government was working on acquiring more PPE and other medical equipment. Afzal told the press that the country needed more than 4,000 additional fans, but the manufacturers were no longer taking additional orders.

In total, there are currently 41 hospitals across the country that offer more than 119,000 hospital beds in isolation rooms, according to government data. Additionally, hospitals and ad hoc facilities are offering more than 162,000 beds in quarantine facilities, the data shows.

However, poorly managed quarantine facilities have been at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan. At least 51 percent of all cases in Pakistan date back to the Taftan quarantine camp, where thousands of Pakistanis returning from Iran, one of the countries most affected by the virus, were grouped together in a single space, without an assessment. adequate.

"They put all those people together in a herd, and that resulted in cross infections," says Dr. Daud. "Then eventually, without testing them (all), they released them after the 14th day."

Those released from Taftan were transferred to separate provincial quarantine camps, where they have now been tested and are being examined prior to their release. To date, more than 6,304 people have passed through the Taftan camp, and at least 516 of them have tested positive for the virus.

"I went to bed hungry,quot;

Back in Islamabad, which has recorded at least 16 cases, the streets of the capital are largely deserted, with shops in normally closed commercial areas and the police enforcing closure orders.

In the G9 Markaz market, one of the central locations in the city for working-class shoppers, there is almost no traffic as children play cricket in what is normally a crowded parking lot, raising questions about whether correctly follow the patterns of social distancing, despite government orders

"I am not allowing my father to leave the house," says Noor Ahmed, a salaried worker who lives with his father, his wife, and their 80-year-old son, in a rented room. "What else can I do?"

Apparently, for those who earn a daily salary, the future remains uncertain, whether it be a blockade or a curfew.

"Last night, I went to bed hungry," says Maqbool Ahmed, 40, a construction worker. "I just had a cookie for dinner."

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera's digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.