Pacifica, Half Moon Bay closed beach parking lots – Up News Info San Francisco

PACIFICA (Up News Info SF) – In an effort to impose social estrangement, Pacifica and Half Moon Bay officials have announced that they will close the parking areas of their popular beaches during the coronavirus shelter.

Both cities said beach parking lots would be closed and blocked as of Wednesday morning following a surge in visitors over the weekend.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order to close parking lots on beaches and state parks Monday.

At Half Moon Bay, parking lots at Poplar Beach, Redondo Beach and Miramontes Point Road were closed and at Pacifica both

lots north and south of Pacifica State Beach (Linda Mar Beach), lots surrounding the Pacifica Community Center, lots north and south of Rockaway Beach, the council chamber lot on Beach Boulevard and parking south of that lot, and the Fishermen's Lot 800 block from Palmetto Ave.

The following state beach parking lots were closed Tuesday: Gray Whale Cove State Beach; Half Moon Bay State Beach; Montara State Beach; Pescadero state beach; Pigeon Point Lighthouse; Pomponio State Beach; San Gregorio State Beach and Bean Hollow State Beach.