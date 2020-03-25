Oprah Winfrey says she and BF Stedman are quarantined separately

Oprah Winfrey has revealed that she and her longtime partner, Stedman, are in quarantine, but not together.

While Oprah remains in her sprawling mansion, Stedman is in the guesthouse (which we're sure is just as luxurious).

It's in the guest house, because everyone knows I had pneumonia at the end of last year … Last week I had stopped taking antibiotics because I had a bronchial infection, "Oprah told the digital director of Oprah magazine.

Oprah says she doesn't understand what the problem is.

"Stedman did not arrive from Chicago until Thursday, he had been speaking in St. Louis … he had been on airplanes, so Stedman said:" What is the procedure to return home? & # 39; The Procedure is … you don't come and sleep in my bed! And it literally says, "Am I not?" he said.

"And I say, 'Haven't you been paying attention to the news? Social distancing doesn't mean you go to sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines! & # 39 ; ", He continued.

She says she still brings him food.