Online: Gurugram Administration Allows Online Home Delivery – Latest News

The Gurugram District Administration has allowed essential goods to be delivered via online applications.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Mohammad Akil said operators like Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Bluedart, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, Bigbasket, Milk Basket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar and Iffco Tokyo will be able to continue delivery services.

"Pursuant to this provision, the dealers of these companies will be able to enter the Gurugram police checkpoints. They have to carry original identity cards. Operators can also request passes with the department of food and civil supplies. They must keep the names of the dealers and passes will be issued online for them, "Akil said.

"In a time of global crisis, Gurugram residents are responding well and recognizing the efforts of Corona fighters, including medical personnel, police personnel, media personnel, and operators involved in providing services essential, "he said.

Meanwhile, Vinay Pratap Singh, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said: "We have decided to supply food in neighborhoods, sectors and condominiums and, therefore, we contacted the respective RWA to provide details about the grocery stores. If any of the condos do not have kirana shops, you can provide us with a covered space and we will provide raw food. "

Singh also gave an email ID: [email protected], where RWAs can share details.

Meanwhile, many condos have completely closed their facilities and do not allow anyone to enter the premises. They have placed chains at the main entrance and have completely excluded strangers.

Henry, a RWA member of the exclusive Beverly Park, appreciated the efforts of the Gurugram administration saying, "We are allowing deliverymen to enter but are instructed not to touch anything like the intercom on the front door, barriers, lift buttons. When they arrive at the main entrance, the guard deployed there would contact the resident's concern and he should go to the ground floor of the building and collect the package. During this, a dedicated guard escorts the delivery man. "

