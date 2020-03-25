On-site coronavirus shelter presents challenges for disabled people and caregivers – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (KPIX 5): The Shelter-in-Place Order prevents people with disabilities from getting some of the services they need, especially now that they must stay home without their caregivers.

"Very good Peter. Stay safe, wash your hands, ”Maribeth Wilson advised one of her disabled clients. Wilson is with the Mission Hope Day program in Dublin. Now he spends his days calling clients to register and connect with them.

The program provides services to people 18 years of age or older with developmental disabilities and behavioral challenges.

“Many of the clients are interested in going back. They get bored at home, ”said Wilson.

One client in particular is Peter, named Earler, who has developmental disabilities and has to stay home due to the coronavirus-induced shelter-in-place order.

Caregivers could normally take Peter and other clients to daytime activities in the area.

Wilson said, "They love hugs. They also love the hugs we give and community activities like the mall and bowling alley.

Guy Houston is the Senior Manager of the Mission Hope Day Program and says that clients forced to go home do not necessarily receive the care they need.

"The problem now is that all those people are back home and those houses don't have staff to take care of them," Houston explained.

But fortunately Peter understands why he has to stay home right now during the global pandemic.

"I don't want to risk it right now. If I want to go out, I have to wait until someone picks me up, otherwise I can't go now," he said.

Mission Hope trucks sit parked on it during the shelter-in-place. Both drivers and caregivers are now out of work.

“This industry has been financially neglected by the state for a generation, so there isn't much gas in the tank. We are not equipped for this crisis at this time. There are no reservations, ”said Houston.

Although it is a difficulty, as of Wednesday, none of the clients of the program have tested positive for COVID-19.