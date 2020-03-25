Olympic and Paralympic Games: What's next for the Tokyo Games? The | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTMLa318f9bbb5b0e801fc296307db9e688a11% %MINIFYHTMLa318f9bbb5b0e801fc296307db9e688a12%





When will the 2020 Tokyo Olympics take place?

The IOC has gained a little time to postpone the Olympic and Paralympic Games. However, they have to start planning when the & # 39; Best show on Earth & # 39; will return, and they should start soon.

It is not just a case of logistics, Tokyo can and will be the host, as the organizers and the Japanese government will make sure that happens.

That reassurance must have been sought during talks between IOC President Thomas Bach and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Bach has admitted his concern about the use of the Athletes' Villa in 2021. As with most of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in recent times, the Villa has been used for residential and community needs after the Games as part of projects of broader infrastructure. Can the transfer of Village be delayed for a year as a sport?

It seems that the IOC quickly sought assurances and appeased the sponsors of the Olympic Games, saying that the money invested in Tokyo 2020, and every time the Games are held, they will still be known as Tokyo 2020, it remains safe and will generate a return .

So when can the Olympic and Paralympic Games be rescheduled? Bach, after a conference call with more than 400 journalists from around the world, including me, seems to have ruled out hosting the Games beyond the summer of 2021, despite being raised that the coronavirus pandemic could be affecting the sport at that time.

All I would say is that the Games will be safe for everyone when hosted. What are the options beyond summer 2021? Autumn? Possible, but unlikely. Winter? Very unlikely, but why rule something out? That leaves spring and summer as the most viable options for the Tokyo 2020 Planning Task Force. They meet as a group for the first time on Thursday in Tokyo.

Every time the Games are rescheduled, they will face or cause problems for other sporting events.

We have heard in recent days and weeks about how united the sports world is and how the spirit of commitment prevails. While that is absolutely the right sentiment to project now in this time of crisis, will it still be the case if the pandemic is defeated and life begins to return to normal? Sport is mixed with business and politics, no matter what the most hopeful or naive person thinks. Accrued interest can cause problems in the next 16 months or so.

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 could be affected

Organizers of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have already identified the ripple effect of postponing Tokyo 2020 that may affect them.

If the Olympic and Paralympic Games were rescheduled for July / August 2021, they would face two major Olympic sports world championships. The World Athletics Championships and the World Swimming Championships will be held in July and August 2021.

Lord Sebastian Coe has promised to move the World Athletics Championships to accommodate the Olympics.

Seb Coe, president of World Athletics, has already said he is willing to move his championships to 2022 to accommodate the IOC and Tokyo 2020. That raised the alarm in Birmingham, and organizers have already written to Coe and the head of FINA (the world governing body for swimming) to urge not to carry its highlights to the summer of 2022, which would collide with the Commonwealth Games.

So factor in soccer. UEFA has already said it will reschedule Euro 2020 to start on June 11, 2021 with the final on July 11. The euros may not be a world event, but it is massive. Its appeal beyond Europe is enormous and neither the IOC nor Tokyo can surely see any crossroads.

The Olympics could compete against the Euros that moved to next summer.

Then bring national soccer leagues like no one else now knows when the 2020/21 season will begin and much less end. Let's say you can normally finish in May 2021, with the leagues, the Champions League and the Europa League final completed. That takes up most of May, and while the IOC knows the value of its product, it doesn't often compete with football very often, or at least not for long. Schedule the Olympics before May and you will not only be facing the soccer seasons in full swing, but how the various Olympic sports will be piling up on your stations. It's a headache, isn't it?

Until the coronavirus is defeated and life and sport return to normal, no one can plan for certain, including Tokyo 2020.