Ohio, Texas and Mississippi say abortions are not "essential,quot; surgery, banned during coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus pandemic continues at high speed, what is considered "essential,quot; has taken on a completely different meaning, and some states now declare that a woman's right to abort is not essential during this time of crisis. A trio of states have taken official steps to ban all abortions while the coronavirus outbreak continues.

@USAToday reports that Ohio, Texas and Mississippi have ruled that abortion should be considered nonessential procedures and delayed during the coronavirus crisis. As for the details, Texas health care providers can be fined or face prison for violating the abortion ban, and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has vowed to take legal action against the state's abortion clinic, Casa Rosada. , if you continue to provide abortion services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi Health Department recently ordered that all elective medical procedures and nonessential doctor visits be postponed as healthcare providers face an avalanche of coronavirus cases. However, several women's rights groups have criticized the legislation, arguing that an abortion is not an essential service.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton proclaimed earlier this week that all clinics in the state must stop providing all abortion services unless a woman's life or health is in extreme danger. Paxton also stated that all abortion providers were included in Governor Greg Abbott's emergency order, which banned medically unnecessary surgeries and other procedures to preserve medical supplies until April 21.S t.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman & # 39; s Health, an abortion service provider with offices in Texas, is fighting the new orders as she says abortion is an urgent procedure and that patients do not they will be able to wait for the coronavirus pandemic to continue its course.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost sent letters to three clinics and a Cincinnati urologist's office saying the state had received complaints about the clinics. He also reiterated the state order and warned that he would take "appropriate action,quot; if any clinic failed to comply.

Roommates, what do you think about this?