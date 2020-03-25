Officially Rejected Tony Awards 2020 – Up News Info Los Angeles

The Tony 2020 Awards have been officially postponed due to COVID-19, Tony Awards Productions announced earlier today. Originally scheduled for Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET, it has not been reported when the recovery date will be. See below to read the official statement from Tony Awards Productions.

The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the Up News Info Television Network on Sunday, June 7 from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date, in coordination with our transmission partner. The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans are of utmost importance to us.

We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway reopens.

We look forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so. ”

Come back here for more information on this developing situation. The replacement prime time schedule for the 8-11 PM ET time period on Sunday, June 7 will be announced as soon as confirmed.