Odion Ighalo: Deadline Day signing has shown Manchester United what they have missed | Football news





Odion Ighalo has impressed at Manchester United

From the depths of Deadline Day jokes to goals, Odion Ighalo has silenced critics and shown Manchester United exactly what they have missed. According to reports, Ighalo's loan move could spread, Jack Wilkinson defends the case of Nigeria's long-term stay at Old Trafford.

When Ighalo joined Manchester United on the last day of the January transfer window, social media was full of derogatory comments, directed at both the club and its latest recruit. A sign of the times, perhaps, but this time, there seemed to be a reason behind the riots.

The great arrival of Bruno Fernandes to Manchester the day before raised expectations to such a level that the signing of a striker, fired by Watford in 2017, from the Chinese Super League left a comprehensive sense of anti-climax.

Critics seized the opportunity to highlight the perceived despair behind another questionable part of the transfer business after United, for the first time, was unable to move swiftly and decisively into the transfer market to secure more notable goals.

But as the jokes circulated on Twitter, Ighalo quietly fulfilled his childhood dream of playing for Manchester United, and within six short weeks, only one person laughed.

The Ighalo effect

Ole Gunnar Solkskjaer has enjoyed working with Odion Ighalo

Ighalo's impact has been instantaneous and impressive.

Before a ball was kicked, the 30-year-old's infectious app aroused the admiration of his teammates and manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who knew he had at least made a valuable addition to his squad.

"The best thing about him is his personality," said the United boss. And when the time finally came for Ighalo on the field, he showed that he had the aptitude to match his first-class attitude.

The whole package

Just when he seemed to have really adapted to his rhythm, the coronavirus outbreak limited Ighalo to just eight appearances for United, but in those handful of games he left more than his mark.

The minutes of the Premier League, and, for that matter, the goals, have turned out to be difficult for Ighalo to achieve, but the half hour he has had under his belt has proven to be hectic.

After nearly scoring his first flight debut for United with a goal, seconds after achieving his 2-0 win at Chelsea on February 17, Ighalo's excellent heist game and rear heel laid the groundwork for him. attack that led to Scott McTominay. strike in the Manchester derby.

But it is in the cup competitions where Ighalo has really excelled.

The striker has scored four goals in three starts, the last of which was emphatic in bringing United to the fore against LASK in the final 16 of the Europa League, hours before football was suspended. It was a strike that left Solskjaer purring.

Odion Ighalo's impressive individual effort put Manchester United on the road to a beautiful LASK victory

"He had three touches before his fourth was the end," said the United boss. "All those touches were high quality, but he had to do them to create space for himself. The shot is in the middle of the volley, a great moment, nobody would have saved him, so anyone would have been proud of that ending "

"Odion knows his job and what his role is on the team, and he's very good with his back to goal, a great liaison player. He really has everything."

A different kind of forwarding

All great strikers are judged above all by the return of their goal, but Ighalo brings much more to the table: Ighalo brings something different.

In his 31 minutes of Premier League football for United, the Nigerian not only demonstrated that he knows his role in the Solskjaer team, but also demonstrated how much he enjoys it, offering a presence, a focal point at the top that occupies the defenders of the opposition and puts others at stake. .

Odion Ighalo is a different type of striker for Manchester United teammates Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford

It's something United has yearned for since Romelu Lukaku's departure, and it could even be argued that it hasn't been fully addressed since the time of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Old Trafford.

What's more, Ighalo's selfless leadership on the line could crucially unleash Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford from the spearhead duties of the attack that the pair have rarely been able to meet the level of consistency Solskjaer is seeking.

Will Ighalo be given the opportunity to end the journey?

Odion Ighalo has averaged one goal every two games for Manchester United

Whether by chance, panic, or despair, United has a striker in its ranks who has the proven attributes to meet his attacking needs. More importantly, unlike a host of more illustrious players signed before him, Ighalo enjoys his unlikely trip to Old Trafford every minute.

Nothing is guaranteed in football, but letting such an enthusiastic recruit slip away from his fingers would seem to be reckless, let alone unfair to a player who is fulfilling his dream.

Fortunately for Ighalo, it appears that Solskjaer has no intention of letting him go. Sky Sports News He understands that his loan will extend beyond his current maturity of May 31 through June 30 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but the head of United has hinted at extending his stay until next season.

0:57 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests Odion Ighalo could stay at Manchester United beyond his season-long loan Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests Odion Ighalo could stay at Manchester United beyond his season-long loan

"Odion has done really well since entering and he is having fun. He will get better and better," said Solskjaer. "He has qualities that we saw in him and qualities that we needed, and we will still need them for next season, so let's see what we will do."

With Shanghai Shenhua eager to buy back its services, United needs to secure its future quickly, because who knows what Ighalo could achieve if he continues on the same path.

Analysis: Ighalo & # 39; a cunning business & # 39;

Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper:

There is no doubt that Ighalo has made an excellent impression on Manchester United since joining the closing moments of the January transfer window.

After a brilliant start that has seen him reach four goals in his last five appearances, United is certainly analyzing the options available to them and is not ruling out extending his time at Old Trafford.

For those who questioned bringing a 30-year-old to China, what many failed to appreciate is Ighalo's desire, his love for Manchester United and his ability to find the back of the net.

His two goals against Derby, though not against frontline defenders, demonstrated his ability to convert opportunities that perhaps his attacking teammates at the club would have rejected.

Solskjaer wants his main hitmen, Rashford and Martial, to put themselves in positions and situations to score even more goals. He wants to hone his instincts and anticipation in and around the six-yard box.

Ighalo does these things naturally, and while he may not be as celebrated as Henrik Larsson or Ibrahimovic as they were, he delivered the products so far and proved to be a cunning business.