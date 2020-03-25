Oakland CHP officer tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A California Highway Patrol officer stationed in Oakland has tested positive for coronavirus, the latest Bay Area law enforcement officer diagnosed with the virus, authorities said.

CHP officials said there have been two positive tests for agency staff: one in Sacramento and now one in Oakland.

"We learn that a uniformed employee at the CHP's Oakland area office tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," the agency said in a statement. “The CHP has contacted the Alameda County Department of Public Health and is following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding cleaning and disinfecting the building. As a state agency, the CHP has resources available to ensure that law enforcement operations in the area continue. "

The CHP said that "due to privacy, we are unable to confirm or communicate about the health of the individual worker."

Several law enforcement officers have been victims of the disease.

On Tuesday, Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro confirmed that three of his officers had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and that six other employees were in quarantine.

One of the three officers who tested positive is a patrol officer who has limited contact with the public while on the job, and another is a patrol officer assigned to a position in the department who has had no contact with the public. Both officers received medical attention and are in stable condition, Navarro said.

The third is a detective who had limited contact with the public during the past two weeks during the shifts, Navarro said.

Two of the officers tested positive on Friday and the third officer sought medical attention this week and tested positive Tuesday afternoon, Navarro said.

The other six employees, some officers and some civilians, have been quarantined in accordance with the department's protocol requiring employees to be quarantined when they show signs of illness or believe they have been exposed to someone who has the coronavirus, he said. Navarrese.

On Tuesday afternoon, Adriane Mertens, a city spokeswoman, said that of the six quarantined, one has been evaluated, another will be examined and four await guidance from their health provider. The result was determined to be negative for the employee who was evaluated.