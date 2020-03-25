‘Not Right:’ Boy Writes Hilarious Criticism of Mom's Homeschooling Skills – Up News Info Los Angeles

VERONA, Ky. (Up News Info Local) – A stay-at-home mother in Kentucky is learning the hard way that homeschooling her children during the coronavirus pandemic will not be easy.

Candice Hunter Kennedy from Verona shared her son's brutal criticism of his first day of home schooling that he found in his journal.

%MINIFYHTMLec7b7a2b16a0b477e8b264d301c915c713% %MINIFYHTMLec7b7a2b16a0b477e8b264d301c915c714%

"It's not going well," wrote Ben, 8. "My mom is getting stressed. My mom is getting confused. We take a break so my mother can figure this out and I tell them it's not going well. "

%MINIFYHTMLec7b7a2b16a0b477e8b264d301c915c715% %MINIFYHTMLec7b7a2b16a0b477e8b264d301c915c716%

But Candice, who also has 12 and 10-year-old children, saw the fun side by posting a photo of the post on Facebook.

"I'm all dying!" she wrote. "This is Ben's journal entry for Monday about our first day of 'local school'." That last sentence #WVNTI #imgettinthehangofitnow #maybe #kidsseeeverything # 8yearold callledmeout. "

The post quickly went viral with almost 300,000 shares and over 44,000 likes. Other mothers commented that homeschooling didn't exactly go their way either.