SKOPJE, North Macedonia – In a desolate industrial area of ​​this capital city, a cannabis grow house is being built that, when completed, will span 178,000 square feet, about the size of a Walmart supermarket. At full capacity, 17 tons of marijuana will be harvested annually, worth approximately $ 50 million. Among the planned deals is a US strain known as Herijuana, an acronym for "heroin,quot; and "marijuana," which has received some rhapsodic online criticism.

"I am impressed with the dome," wrote a fan on Leafly, a cannabis review site. "It also gave me the ability to rap."

Pharmacon, the company behind this operation, has everything you need for a prosperous and explosive business, including contracts with buyers in Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom. Construction here in Skopje has slowed down in recent days, as new coronavirus regulations restrict the number of people who can work in groups. But the building will soon be finished, and then Pharmacon will face a very different kind of impediment: the government.