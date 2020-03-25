"None of us saw it end like this,quot;: Peace Corps volunteers abruptly evacuate

%MINIFYHTMLb4d20fabf348eb6046cd3cbd7315825511% %MINIFYHTMLb4d20fabf348eb6046cd3cbd7315825512%

The evacuated volunteers described a surreal return, a moment that was supposed to be celebratory became grim. Many worried about exposing their relatives to the coronavirus after long stages of travel, and did not know how they would adapt to a country very different from the one they left.

QueenEsther Adu, 25, said the Washington, D.C., airport was empty and her return flight to Columbus, Ohio, was even more empty. She had not given much thought to the coronavirus while serving as a health volunteer in Senegal, where she had been for more than two years, and was shocked at the severity of the pandemic, she said.

%MINIFYHTMLb4d20fabf348eb6046cd3cbd7315825513% %MINIFYHTMLb4d20fabf348eb6046cd3cbd7315825514%

Returning to the United States has always been a culture shock for Peace Corps volunteers, who often prepare for it for a couple of months. It can be shocking, for example, going into an American supermarket or a Costco loaded with products after years in a poorer country. Gibson said the adjustment was particularly difficult, returning to empty streets and home insulation.

%MINIFYHTMLb4d20fabf348eb6046cd3cbd7315825515% %MINIFYHTMLb4d20fabf348eb6046cd3cbd7315825516%

The Peace Corps community in the United States, which includes more than 200,000 former volunteers, has lent its support, offering to open their homes and provide food and advice if necessary, Vetter said.

When she arrived in Minneapolis after her long journey from Manila, her mother met her at the airport but was a good distance away. Ms. Vetter then drove to a hotel, paid for by the Peace Corps, to self-quarantine away from her father, who is considered high risk.

"That was the most difficult part," said Vetter. “Seeing your mother after two years and being so close but not being able to hug her. We both cry a lot. "