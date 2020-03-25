NHL postpones draft amid continuing coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

In even more coronavirus postponement news, the National Hockey League has postponed the 2020 NHL Draft. The draft was originally scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal, Canada. The 2020 NHL Scouting Combine and the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards, previously set for June 1 and 6 in Buffalo, New York and June 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada, are also postponed.

No new dates and revised details have been announced for these events.

The NFL recently seemed to reaffirm its late April dates for the 2020 NFL Draft despite concerns around the league. The event reportedly moved from the Las Vegas Strip to a Las Vegas television studio. The NBA has not announced any changes to the NBA 2020 Draft, currently slated for June 25 in Brooklyn, New York.

The NHL suspended its 2019-2020 season earlier this month due to growing concerns about the coronavirus. A resume date has not been scheduled for games.

Here's the announcement:

