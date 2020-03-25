NHL extends isolation period for players and staff until April 6 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa4575747c6baa1bb880d1edfe34ded3211% %MINIFYHTMLa4575747c6baa1bb880d1edfe34ded3212%

The NHL is extending its recommendation that players and staff isolate themselves and stay away from team facilities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Several people with knowledge of the recommendation told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the NHL has asked that players and staff extend their self-quarantine 10 days beyond the original timeline of March 27 through April 6, which will further delay the team's first installations. People spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the NHL had not formally announced the protocol change.

The league in the past two days has held conference calls with its Board of Governors and General Managers to update them and answer questions about the current situation. There is still no clarity on when the NHL could resume its season.

Commissioner Gary Bettman recently said the decision to resume play would be made according to health officials. He also said the league is working in various scenarios on what a possible return to the game could look like.

The league remains optimistic about this season's resumption and the Stanley Cup award, even if it means playing in midsummer or early fall.

The NHL plans to host a full 2020-21 season, even if that means starting as late as November.

Two players from the Ottawa Senators tested positive for COVID-19, and six others were evaluated with pending results. The league has said its medical experts do not recommend mass testing for players or staff unless they show symptoms.