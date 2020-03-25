NHL 2020 Free Agency: Full List of 31 Team UFA and RFA Players

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2
<pre><pre>NHL 2020 Free Agency: Full List of 31 Team UFA and RFA Players

While the 2019-20 NHL season is still on hiatus and constantly changing, free agency is still looming.

%MINIFYHTML95d2106e3d9890a3cdcbc3ee8ddfafd811%%MINIFYHTML95d2106e3d9890a3cdcbc3ee8ddfafd812%

For now, July 1 is the expected start of the window when unrestricted free agents can sign with new teams, restricted free agents with umpiring rights have their next contracts dictated by a third party, and general managers play the fun game. of "should we or should we not make an offer sheet? (Thanks, Marc Bergevin!).

This season's UFA roster is intriguing with Alex Pietrangelo, Taylor Hall, Torey Krug and Braden Holtby among the best players on the market. Will this season be the last time we saw Zdeno Chara and Joe Thornton tie them up? Who is this year's Sebastian Aho? Each team also has to look internally and decide whether to re-sign or release a player while verifying who is available.

Below is a list of the top outstanding free agents from each team for the upcoming free agency period.

Free agency NHL 2019-20

(UFA = unrestricted free agent; RFA = restricted free agent; NQO / UFA = no qualifying offer, unrestricted free agent; a player's name in italics indicates a player who is not listed / AHL):

Anaheim Ducks

PLAYER POS STATE
Sonny Milano F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Michael Del Zotto re UFA
Christian djoos re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Matt Irwin re UFA
Jacob Larsson re RFA
Ryan Miller Sun UFA
Patrick Eaves F UFA
Sam Carrick F UFA
Kiefer Sherwood F RFA (eligible arbitration
Brendan Guhle re RFA
Chris Wideman re UFA

MORE: Four best hockey moments from & # 39; The Office & # 39;

Arizona Coyotes

PLAYER POS STATE
Christian fischer F RFA
Taylor Hall F UFA
Vinnie Hinostroza F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Brad Richardson F UFA
Carl Soderberg F UFA
Ilya Lyubushkin re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Beau Bennett F UFA
Michael Chaput F UFA
Markus Hannikainen F UFA
Blake Speers F RFA
Kyle Capobianco re RFA
Adin hill Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)

Boston Bruins

PLAYER POS STATE
Anders Bjork F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Jake DeBrusk F RFA
Joakim Nordstrom F UFA
Zdeno Chara re UFA
Matt Grzelcyk re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Torey Krug re UFA
Jaroslav Halak Sun UFA
Peter Cehlarik F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Brendan Gaunce F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Karson Kuhlman F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Brett Ritchie F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Zach Senyshyn F RFA
Kevan Miller re UFA (currently at LTIR)
Jakub Zboril re RFA
Maxime Lagace Sun UFA

Buffalo Sabers

PLAYER POS STATE
Michael Frolik F UFA
Zemgus Girgensons F UFA
Dominik Kahun F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Johan Larsson F UFA
Curtis Lazar F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Brandon Montour re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Victor Olofsson F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Sam Reinhart F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Wayne Simmonds F UFA
Jimmy Vesey F UFA
Lawrence Pilut re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Linus Ullmark Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)
Casey Mittelstadt F 10.2 (c)
Vladimir Sobotka F UFA
Tage Thompson F RFA
Matt Hunwick re UFA
John Gilmour re UFA
Jonas Johansson Sun UFA

Calgary Flames

PLAYER POS STATE
Mark Jankowski F RFA (eligible arbitration
Andrew Mangiapane F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Tobias Rieder RW UFA
Zac Rinaldo F UFA
TJ Brodie re UFA
Derek Forbort re UFA
Erik Gustafsson re UFA
Travis Hamonic re UFA
Oliver Kylington re RFA
Michael Stone re UFA
Cam Talbot Sun UFA
Austin Czarnik F UFA
Glenn Gawdin F RFA
Ryan Lomberg F UFA
Alan Quine F UFA
Buddy Robinson F UFA
Rinat Valiev re UFA
Jon Gillies Sun UFA

MORE: Who is Connor Mackey? The flames sign a highly coveted blueliner without sketch

Carolina Hurricanes

PLAYER POS STATE
Warren foegele F RFA (Eligibility for Abritration)
Justin Williams F UFA
Joel Edmundson re UFA
Haydn Fleury re RFA (Eligibility for Abritration)
Trevor van Riemsdyk re UFA
Sami Vatanen re UFA
Clark Bishop F RFA
Gustav Forsling re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Oliwer Kaski re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Anton Forsberg Sun UFA

Chicago Blackhawks

PLAYER POS STATE
Drake Caggiula F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Matthew Highmore F RFA (eligible arbitration
Dominik Kubalik F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Dylan Strome F RFA
Slater Koekkoek re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Corey Crawford Sun UFA
Malcolm Subban Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)
Joseph Cramarossa F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Alexandre Fortin F RFA
Kevin Lankinen Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)

Colorado avalanche

PLAYER POS STATE
Andre Burakovsky F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Tyson Jost F RFA
Valdislav Kamenev F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Vladislav Namestnikov F UFA
Valeri Nichuskin F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Matt Nieto F UFA
Colin Wilson F UFA
Mark Barberio re UFA
Kevin Connauton re UFA
Ryan Graves re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Nikita Zadorov re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Michael Hutchinson Sun UFA
Logan O & # 39; Connor F RFA (eligible arbitration
Antoine Bibeau Sun UFA

Columbus Blue Jackets

PLAYER POS STATE
Josh Anderson F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Pierre-Luc Dubois F RFA
Jakob Lilja F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Ryan MacInnis F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Devin shore F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Kevin Stenlund F RFA
Gabruek Carlsson re RFA
Vladislav Gavrikov re 10.2 (c)
Joonas Korpisalo Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)
Elvis Merzlikins Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)
Marco Dano F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Maxime Fortier F RFA
Kole Sherwood F RFA
Ryan Collins re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Michael Prapavessis re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Matiss Kivlenieks Sun RFA (eligible arbitration

Dallas Stars

PLAYER POS STATE
Radek Faksa F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Denis Gurianov F RFA
Roope Hintz F RFA
Mattias Janmark F UFA
Corey Perry F UFA
Roman Polak re UFA
Andrej Sekera re UFA
Anton Khudobin Sun UFA
Joel L & # 39; Esperance F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Josh Melnick F RFA (eligible arbitration
Landon bow Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)

Detroit Red Wings

PLAYER POS STATE
Tyler Bertuzzi F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Christoffer Ehn F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Adam Erne F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Robby Fabbri F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Sam Gagner F UFA
Anthony Mantha F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Brendan Perlini F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Dmytro Timashov F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Madison Bowey re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Trevor Daley re UFA
Jonathan Ericsson re UFA
Cody Goloubef re UFA
Jimmy Howard Sun UFA
Taro hirose F RFA
Matt Puempel F UFA
Evgeny Svechnikov F RFA

Edmonton Oilers

PLAYER POS STATE
Andreas Athanasiou F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Tyler Ennis F UFA
Gaetan Haas F UFA
Patrick Russell F UFA
Riley Sheahan F UFA
Ethan Bear re RFA
Matthew Benning re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Mike Green re UFA
Mike Smith Sun UFA
Colby Cave F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Markus Granlund F UFA
Tomás Jurco F UFA
Brandon Manning re UFA

MORE: Oilers sign Raphael Lavoie for entry-level deal

Florida Panthers

PLAYER POS STATE
Brian Boyle F UFA
Evgeni Dadonov F UFA
Erik haula F UFA
Mike hoffman F UFA
Aleksi Saarela F RFA
Dominic Toninato F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Lucas Wallmark F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Joshua Brown re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Mark Pysyk re UFA
MacKenzie Weegar re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Mason March F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Danick Martel F UFA
Emil Djuse re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Samuel Montembeault Sun RFA
Philippe Desrosiers Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)

Los Angeles Kings

PLAYER POS STATE
Trevor Lewis F UFA
Nikolai Prokhorkin F RFA
Austin Wagner F RFA
Ben hutton re UFA
Kurtis MacDermid re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Joakim Ryan re UFA
Sean Walker re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Carl Grundstrom F RFA
Matt Luff F RFA
Tim Schaller F UFA
Kevin Poulin Sun UFA

Minnesota Wild

PLAYER POS STATE
Alex Galchenyuk F UFA
Jordan Greenway F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Mikko Koivu F UFA
Luke Kunin F RFA
J.T. Brown F UFA
Nico Sturm F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Kaapo Kahkonen Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)

Montreal Canadiens

PLAYER POS STATE
Max Domi F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Charlson hudon F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Dale Weise F UFA
Christian folin re UFA
Victor Mete re RFA
Xavier Ouellet re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Aaron Luchuk F RFA
Keith Kinkaid Sun UFA

Nashville Predators

PLAYER POS STATE
Colin Blackwell F UFA
Mikael Granlund F UFA
Craig smith F UFA
Dan Hamhuis re UFA
Korbinian Holzer re UFA
Yannick Weber re UFA
Daniel Carr F UFA
Rem Pitlick F 10.2 (c)
Ben harpur re RFA (eligible arbitration)

New Jersey Devils

PLAYER POS STATE
Joey Anderson F 10.2 (c)
Jesper Bratt F RFA
John Hayden F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Kevin Rooney F UFA
Fredrik Claesson re UFA
Dakota Mermis re UFA
Mirco Mueller re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Mackenzie Blackwood Sun RFA
Nick Merkley F RFA
Brett Seney F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Ben street F UFA
Julian Melchiori re UFA
Zane McIntyre Sun UFA

MORE: Could NHL Implement Compliance Purchases After COVID-19 Closing?

New York Islanders

PLAYER POS STATE
Mathew Barzal F RFA
Derick Brassard F UFA
Tom Kuhnhackl F UFA
Matt Martin F UFA
Andy Greene re UFA
Ryan Pulock re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Devon Toews re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Thomas greiss Sun UFA
Joshua Ho-Sang F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Sebastian Aho re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Grant Hutton re RFA

New York Rangers

PLAYER POS STATE
Jesper Fast F UFA
Brendan Lemieux F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Greg McKegg F UFA
Ryan Strome F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Anthony DeAngelo re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Phillip Di Giuseppe F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Alexandar Georgiev Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)
Matt Beleskey F UFA
Micheal Haley F UFA
Vinni Lettieri F UFA
Boo Nieves F RFA (eligible arbitration)
J-F Berube Sun UFA

Ottawa Senators

PLAYER POS STATE
Rudolfs balls F RFA
Mikkel Boedker F UFA
Connor brown F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Anthony Duclair F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Jayce Hawryluk F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Nick Paul F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Matthew Peca F UFA
Scott Sabourin F UFA
Chris Tierney F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Mark Borowiecki re UFA
Andreas Englund re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Ron Hainsey re UFA
Craig Anderson Sun UFA
J.C. Beaudin F RFA
Filip Chlapik F RFA
Christian Jaros re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Joey Daccord Sun 10.2 (c)

Philadelphia Flyers

PLAYER POS STATE
Nicolas Aube-Kubel F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Derek Grant F UFA
Oskar Lindblom F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Nolan patrick F RFA
Tyler Pitlick F UFA
Nate Thompson F UFA
Justin Braun re UFA
Robert Hagg re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Philippe Myers re RFA
Brian Elliott Sun UFA
Kurtis Gabriel F UFA
Nathan noel F RFA
Chris Stewart F UFA
Alex Lyon Sun UFA

Pittsburgh Penguins

PLAYER POS STATE
Anthony Angello F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Sam Lafferty F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Patrick Marleau F UFA
Jared McCann F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Evan Rodrigues F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Conor Sheary F UFA
Dominik Simon F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Juuso Riikola re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Justin Schultz re UFA
Tristan Jarry Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)
Matt Murray Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)
Riley Barber F UFA
Philip Varone F UFA
John Nyberg re RFA (eligible arbitration)

San José sharks

PLAYER POS STATE
Kevin Labanc F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Melker Karlsson F UFA
Joel Kellman F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Stefan Noesen F UFA
Antti Suomela F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Joe Thornton F UFA
Brandon Davidson re UFA
Tim heed re UFA
Jacob Middleton re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Dalton Prout re UFA
Aaron Dell Sun UFA
Anthony Greco F UFA
Maxim Letunov F RFA (eligible arbitration)

St. Louis Blues

PLAYER POS STATE
Sammy Blais F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Troy Brouwer F UFA
Jacob De La Rose F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Mackenzie MacEachern F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Jay Bouwmeester re UFA
Vince Dunn re RFA
Alex Pietrangelo re UFA
Marco Scandella re UFA
Nick Lappin F UFA
Jordan Nolan F UFA
Andreas Borgman re UFA
Derrick Pouliot re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Jake Walman re RFA (eligible arbitration)

Tampa Bay Lightning

PLAYER POS STATE
Anthony Cirelli F RFA
Patrick Maroon F UFA
Mitchell Stephens F RFA
Zach Bogosian re UFA
Erik Cernak re RFA
Mikhail Sergachev re RFA
Luke Schenn re UFA
Kevin Shattenkirk re UFA
Cory Conacher F UFA
Mathieu Joseph F RFA
Gemel smith F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Alexander Volkov F RFA
Dennis Yan F RFA
Cameron gaunce re UFA
Mike Condon Sun UFA
Scott Wedgewood Sun UFA

Toronto Maple Leaves

PLAYER POS STATE
Kyle Clifford F UFA
Frederik Gauthier F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Denis Malgin F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Ilya Mikheyev F RFA
Jason Spezza F UFA
Tyson Barrie re UFA
Cody Ceci re UFA
Travis Demott re RFA
Pontus Aberg F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Jeremy Bracco F RFA
Mikka Salomaki F UFA
Max Veronneau F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Kevin Gravel re UFA
Kasimir Kaskisuo Sun UFA

MORE: Social Media Roast Leafs: & # 39; We Can Finally Get Some Hockey From May & June & # 39;

Vancouver Canucks

PLAYER POS STATE
Adam Gaudette F 10.2 (c)
Josh Leivo F UFA
Zack MacEwen F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Tyler Motte F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Tyler Toffoli F UFA
Jake Virtanen F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Oscar Fantenberg re UFA
Troy Stecher re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Chris Tanev re UFA
Louis Domingue Sun UFA
Jacob Markstrom Sun UFA
Reid Boucher F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Nikolay Goldobin F RFA (eligible arbitration)

Vegas Golden Knights

PLAYER POS STATE
Ryan Reaves F UFA
Nick Cousins F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Thomas Nosek F UFA
Nicolas Roy F RFA
Chandler Stephenson F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Deryk Engelland re UFA
Jon Merrill re UFA
Robin Lehner Sun UFA
Jimmy Schuldt re RFA (eligible arbitration)
Attic sparks Sun UFA

Capitals of Washington

PLAYER POS STATE
Travis boyd F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Ilya Kovalchuk F UFA
Brendan Leipsic F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Brende Dillon re UFA
Radko Gudas re UFA
Jonas Siegenthaler re RFA
Braden holtby Sun UFA
Daniel Sprong F RFA (eligible arbitration)

Jets Winnipeg

PLAYER POS STATE
Mason Appleton F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Gabriel Bourque F UFA
Cody Eakin F UFA
Jansen Harkins F RFA
Mark Letestu F UFA
Jack roslovic F RFA
Logan Shaw F UFA
Nick shore F UFA
Nathan beaulieu re UFA
Anthony Bitetto re UFA
Dylan DeMelo re UFA
Dmitry Kulikov re UFA
Sami Niku re RFA
Lucas Sbisa re UFA
Laurent Brossoit Sun UFA
Andrei Chibisov F UFA
C.J. Seuss F RFA (eligible arbitration)
Micheal Spacek F RFA
Nelson Nogier re RFA (eligible arbitration)

The information above is courtesy of CapFriendly.

%MINIFYHTML95d2106e3d9890a3cdcbc3ee8ddfafd813%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here