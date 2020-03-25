NHL 2020 Free Agency: Full List of 31 Team UFA and RFA Players

While the 2019-20 NHL season is still on hiatus and constantly changing, free agency is still looming.

%MINIFYHTML95d2106e3d9890a3cdcbc3ee8ddfafd811% %MINIFYHTML95d2106e3d9890a3cdcbc3ee8ddfafd812%

For now, July 1 is the expected start of the window when unrestricted free agents can sign with new teams, restricted free agents with umpiring rights have their next contracts dictated by a third party, and general managers play the fun game. of "should we or should we not make an offer sheet? (Thanks, Marc Bergevin!).

This season's UFA roster is intriguing with Alex Pietrangelo, Taylor Hall, Torey Krug and Braden Holtby among the best players on the market. Will this season be the last time we saw Zdeno Chara and Joe Thornton tie them up? Who is this year's Sebastian Aho? Each team also has to look internally and decide whether to re-sign or release a player while verifying who is available.

Below is a list of the top outstanding free agents from each team for the upcoming free agency period.

Free agency NHL 2019-20

(UFA = unrestricted free agent; RFA = restricted free agent; NQO / UFA = no qualifying offer, unrestricted free agent; a player's name in italics indicates a player who is not listed / AHL):

Anaheim Ducks

PLAYER POS STATE Sonny Milano F RFA (eligible arbitration) Michael Del Zotto re UFA Christian djoos re RFA (eligible arbitration) Matt Irwin re UFA Jacob Larsson re RFA Ryan Miller Sun UFA Patrick Eaves F UFA Sam Carrick F UFA Kiefer Sherwood F RFA (eligible arbitration Brendan Guhle re RFA Chris Wideman re UFA

MORE: Four best hockey moments from & # 39; The Office & # 39;

Arizona Coyotes

PLAYER POS STATE Christian fischer F RFA Taylor Hall F UFA Vinnie Hinostroza F RFA (eligible arbitration) Brad Richardson F UFA Carl Soderberg F UFA Ilya Lyubushkin re RFA (eligible arbitration) Beau Bennett F UFA Michael Chaput F UFA Markus Hannikainen F UFA Blake Speers F RFA Kyle Capobianco re RFA Adin hill Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)

Boston Bruins

PLAYER POS STATE Anders Bjork F RFA (eligible arbitration) Jake DeBrusk F RFA Joakim Nordstrom F UFA Zdeno Chara re UFA Matt Grzelcyk re RFA (eligible arbitration) Torey Krug re UFA Jaroslav Halak Sun UFA Peter Cehlarik F RFA (eligible arbitration) Brendan Gaunce F RFA (eligible arbitration) Karson Kuhlman F RFA (eligible arbitration) Brett Ritchie F RFA (eligible arbitration) Zach Senyshyn F RFA Kevan Miller re UFA (currently at LTIR) Jakub Zboril re RFA Maxime Lagace Sun UFA

Buffalo Sabers

PLAYER POS STATE Michael Frolik F UFA Zemgus Girgensons F UFA Dominik Kahun F RFA (eligible arbitration) Johan Larsson F UFA Curtis Lazar F RFA (eligible arbitration) Brandon Montour re RFA (eligible arbitration) Victor Olofsson F RFA (eligible arbitration) Sam Reinhart F RFA (eligible arbitration) Wayne Simmonds F UFA Jimmy Vesey F UFA Lawrence Pilut re RFA (eligible arbitration) Linus Ullmark Sun RFA (eligible arbitration) Casey Mittelstadt F 10.2 (c) Vladimir Sobotka F UFA Tage Thompson F RFA Matt Hunwick re UFA John Gilmour re UFA Jonas Johansson Sun UFA

Calgary Flames

PLAYER POS STATE Mark Jankowski F RFA (eligible arbitration Andrew Mangiapane F RFA (eligible arbitration) Tobias Rieder RW UFA Zac Rinaldo F UFA TJ Brodie re UFA Derek Forbort re UFA Erik Gustafsson re UFA Travis Hamonic re UFA Oliver Kylington re RFA Michael Stone re UFA Cam Talbot Sun UFA Austin Czarnik F UFA Glenn Gawdin F RFA Ryan Lomberg F UFA Alan Quine F UFA Buddy Robinson F UFA Rinat Valiev re UFA Jon Gillies Sun UFA

MORE: Who is Connor Mackey? The flames sign a highly coveted blueliner without sketch

Carolina Hurricanes

PLAYER POS STATE Warren foegele F RFA (Eligibility for Abritration) Justin Williams F UFA Joel Edmundson re UFA Haydn Fleury re RFA (Eligibility for Abritration) Trevor van Riemsdyk re UFA Sami Vatanen re UFA Clark Bishop F RFA Gustav Forsling re RFA (eligible arbitration) Oliwer Kaski re RFA (eligible arbitration) Anton Forsberg Sun UFA

Chicago Blackhawks

PLAYER POS STATE Drake Caggiula F RFA (eligible arbitration) Matthew Highmore F RFA (eligible arbitration Dominik Kubalik F RFA (eligible arbitration) Dylan Strome F RFA Slater Koekkoek re RFA (eligible arbitration) Corey Crawford Sun UFA Malcolm Subban Sun RFA (eligible arbitration) Joseph Cramarossa F RFA (eligible arbitration) Alexandre Fortin F RFA Kevin Lankinen Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)

Colorado avalanche

PLAYER POS STATE Andre Burakovsky F RFA (eligible arbitration) Tyson Jost F RFA Valdislav Kamenev F RFA (eligible arbitration) Vladislav Namestnikov F UFA Valeri Nichuskin F RFA (eligible arbitration) Matt Nieto F UFA Colin Wilson F UFA Mark Barberio re UFA Kevin Connauton re UFA Ryan Graves re RFA (eligible arbitration) Nikita Zadorov re RFA (eligible arbitration) Michael Hutchinson Sun UFA Logan O & # 39; Connor F RFA (eligible arbitration Antoine Bibeau Sun UFA

Columbus Blue Jackets

PLAYER POS STATE Josh Anderson F RFA (eligible arbitration) Pierre-Luc Dubois F RFA Jakob Lilja F RFA (eligible arbitration) Ryan MacInnis F RFA (eligible arbitration) Devin shore F RFA (eligible arbitration) Kevin Stenlund F RFA Gabruek Carlsson re RFA Vladislav Gavrikov re 10.2 (c) Joonas Korpisalo Sun RFA (eligible arbitration) Elvis Merzlikins Sun RFA (eligible arbitration) Marco Dano F RFA (eligible arbitration) Maxime Fortier F RFA Kole Sherwood F RFA Ryan Collins re RFA (eligible arbitration) Michael Prapavessis re RFA (eligible arbitration) Matiss Kivlenieks Sun RFA (eligible arbitration

Dallas Stars

PLAYER POS STATE Radek Faksa F RFA (eligible arbitration) Denis Gurianov F RFA Roope Hintz F RFA Mattias Janmark F UFA Corey Perry F UFA Roman Polak re UFA Andrej Sekera re UFA Anton Khudobin Sun UFA Joel L & # 39; Esperance F RFA (eligible arbitration) Josh Melnick F RFA (eligible arbitration Landon bow Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)

Detroit Red Wings

PLAYER POS STATE Tyler Bertuzzi F RFA (eligible arbitration) Christoffer Ehn F RFA (eligible arbitration) Adam Erne F RFA (eligible arbitration) Robby Fabbri F RFA (eligible arbitration) Sam Gagner F UFA Anthony Mantha F RFA (eligible arbitration) Brendan Perlini F RFA (eligible arbitration) Dmytro Timashov F RFA (eligible arbitration) Madison Bowey re RFA (eligible arbitration) Trevor Daley re UFA Jonathan Ericsson re UFA Cody Goloubef re UFA Jimmy Howard Sun UFA Taro hirose F RFA Matt Puempel F UFA Evgeny Svechnikov F RFA

Edmonton Oilers

PLAYER POS STATE Andreas Athanasiou F RFA (eligible arbitration) Tyler Ennis F UFA Gaetan Haas F UFA Patrick Russell F UFA Riley Sheahan F UFA Ethan Bear re RFA Matthew Benning re RFA (eligible arbitration) Mike Green re UFA Mike Smith Sun UFA Colby Cave F RFA (eligible arbitration) Markus Granlund F UFA Tomás Jurco F UFA Brandon Manning re UFA

MORE: Oilers sign Raphael Lavoie for entry-level deal

Florida Panthers

PLAYER POS STATE Brian Boyle F UFA Evgeni Dadonov F UFA Erik haula F UFA Mike hoffman F UFA Aleksi Saarela F RFA Dominic Toninato F RFA (eligible arbitration) Lucas Wallmark F RFA (eligible arbitration) Joshua Brown re RFA (eligible arbitration) Mark Pysyk re UFA MacKenzie Weegar re RFA (eligible arbitration) Mason March F RFA (eligible arbitration) Danick Martel F UFA Emil Djuse re RFA (eligible arbitration) Samuel Montembeault Sun RFA Philippe Desrosiers Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)

Los Angeles Kings

PLAYER POS STATE Trevor Lewis F UFA Nikolai Prokhorkin F RFA Austin Wagner F RFA Ben hutton re UFA Kurtis MacDermid re RFA (eligible arbitration) Joakim Ryan re UFA Sean Walker re RFA (eligible arbitration) Carl Grundstrom F RFA Matt Luff F RFA Tim Schaller F UFA Kevin Poulin Sun UFA

Minnesota Wild

PLAYER POS STATE Alex Galchenyuk F UFA Jordan Greenway F RFA (eligible arbitration) Mikko Koivu F UFA Luke Kunin F RFA J.T. Brown F UFA Nico Sturm F RFA (eligible arbitration) Kaapo Kahkonen Sun RFA (eligible arbitration)

Montreal Canadiens

PLAYER POS STATE Max Domi F RFA (eligible arbitration) Charlson hudon F RFA (eligible arbitration) Dale Weise F UFA Christian folin re UFA Victor Mete re RFA Xavier Ouellet re RFA (eligible arbitration) Aaron Luchuk F RFA Keith Kinkaid Sun UFA

Nashville Predators

PLAYER POS STATE Colin Blackwell F UFA Mikael Granlund F UFA Craig smith F UFA Dan Hamhuis re UFA Korbinian Holzer re UFA Yannick Weber re UFA Daniel Carr F UFA Rem Pitlick F 10.2 (c) Ben harpur re RFA (eligible arbitration)

New Jersey Devils

PLAYER POS STATE Joey Anderson F 10.2 (c) Jesper Bratt F RFA John Hayden F RFA (eligible arbitration) Kevin Rooney F UFA Fredrik Claesson re UFA Dakota Mermis re UFA Mirco Mueller re RFA (eligible arbitration) Mackenzie Blackwood Sun RFA Nick Merkley F RFA Brett Seney F RFA (eligible arbitration) Ben street F UFA Julian Melchiori re UFA Zane McIntyre Sun UFA

MORE: Could NHL Implement Compliance Purchases After COVID-19 Closing?

New York Islanders

PLAYER POS STATE Mathew Barzal F RFA Derick Brassard F UFA Tom Kuhnhackl F UFA Matt Martin F UFA Andy Greene re UFA Ryan Pulock re RFA (eligible arbitration) Devon Toews re RFA (eligible arbitration) Thomas greiss Sun UFA Joshua Ho-Sang F RFA (eligible arbitration) Sebastian Aho re RFA (eligible arbitration) Grant Hutton re RFA

New York Rangers

PLAYER POS STATE Jesper Fast F UFA Brendan Lemieux F RFA (eligible arbitration) Greg McKegg F UFA Ryan Strome F RFA (eligible arbitration) Anthony DeAngelo re RFA (eligible arbitration) Phillip Di Giuseppe F RFA (eligible arbitration) Alexandar Georgiev Sun RFA (eligible arbitration) Matt Beleskey F UFA Micheal Haley F UFA Vinni Lettieri F UFA Boo Nieves F RFA (eligible arbitration) J-F Berube Sun UFA

Ottawa Senators

PLAYER POS STATE Rudolfs balls F RFA Mikkel Boedker F UFA Connor brown F RFA (eligible arbitration) Anthony Duclair F RFA (eligible arbitration) Jayce Hawryluk F RFA (eligible arbitration) Nick Paul F RFA (eligible arbitration) Matthew Peca F UFA Scott Sabourin F UFA Chris Tierney F RFA (eligible arbitration) Mark Borowiecki re UFA Andreas Englund re RFA (eligible arbitration) Ron Hainsey re UFA Craig Anderson Sun UFA J.C. Beaudin F RFA Filip Chlapik F RFA Christian Jaros re RFA (eligible arbitration) Joey Daccord Sun 10.2 (c)

Philadelphia Flyers

PLAYER POS STATE Nicolas Aube-Kubel F RFA (eligible arbitration) Derek Grant F UFA Oskar Lindblom F RFA (eligible arbitration) Nolan patrick F RFA Tyler Pitlick F UFA Nate Thompson F UFA Justin Braun re UFA Robert Hagg re RFA (eligible arbitration) Philippe Myers re RFA Brian Elliott Sun UFA Kurtis Gabriel F UFA Nathan noel F RFA Chris Stewart F UFA Alex Lyon Sun UFA

Pittsburgh Penguins

PLAYER POS STATE Anthony Angello F RFA (eligible arbitration) Sam Lafferty F RFA (eligible arbitration) Patrick Marleau F UFA Jared McCann F RFA (eligible arbitration) Evan Rodrigues F RFA (eligible arbitration) Conor Sheary F UFA Dominik Simon F RFA (eligible arbitration) Juuso Riikola re RFA (eligible arbitration) Justin Schultz re UFA Tristan Jarry Sun RFA (eligible arbitration) Matt Murray Sun RFA (eligible arbitration) Riley Barber F UFA Philip Varone F UFA John Nyberg re RFA (eligible arbitration)

San José sharks

PLAYER POS STATE Kevin Labanc F RFA (eligible arbitration) Melker Karlsson F UFA Joel Kellman F RFA (eligible arbitration) Stefan Noesen F UFA Antti Suomela F RFA (eligible arbitration) Joe Thornton F UFA Brandon Davidson re UFA Tim heed re UFA Jacob Middleton re RFA (eligible arbitration) Dalton Prout re UFA Aaron Dell Sun UFA Anthony Greco F UFA Maxim Letunov F RFA (eligible arbitration)

St. Louis Blues

PLAYER POS STATE Sammy Blais F RFA (eligible arbitration) Troy Brouwer F UFA Jacob De La Rose F RFA (eligible arbitration) Mackenzie MacEachern F RFA (eligible arbitration) Jay Bouwmeester re UFA Vince Dunn re RFA Alex Pietrangelo re UFA Marco Scandella re UFA Nick Lappin F UFA Jordan Nolan F UFA Andreas Borgman re UFA Derrick Pouliot re RFA (eligible arbitration) Jake Walman re RFA (eligible arbitration)

Tampa Bay Lightning

PLAYER POS STATE Anthony Cirelli F RFA Patrick Maroon F UFA Mitchell Stephens F RFA Zach Bogosian re UFA Erik Cernak re RFA Mikhail Sergachev re RFA Luke Schenn re UFA Kevin Shattenkirk re UFA Cory Conacher F UFA Mathieu Joseph F RFA Gemel smith F RFA (eligible arbitration) Alexander Volkov F RFA Dennis Yan F RFA Cameron gaunce re UFA Mike Condon Sun UFA Scott Wedgewood Sun UFA

Toronto Maple Leaves

PLAYER POS STATE Kyle Clifford F UFA Frederik Gauthier F RFA (eligible arbitration) Denis Malgin F RFA (eligible arbitration) Ilya Mikheyev F RFA Jason Spezza F UFA Tyson Barrie re UFA Cody Ceci re UFA Travis Demott re RFA Pontus Aberg F RFA (eligible arbitration) Jeremy Bracco F RFA Mikka Salomaki F UFA Max Veronneau F RFA (eligible arbitration) Kevin Gravel re UFA Kasimir Kaskisuo Sun UFA

MORE: Social Media Roast Leafs: & # 39; We Can Finally Get Some Hockey From May & June & # 39;

Vancouver Canucks

PLAYER POS STATE Adam Gaudette F 10.2 (c) Josh Leivo F UFA Zack MacEwen F RFA (eligible arbitration) Tyler Motte F RFA (eligible arbitration) Tyler Toffoli F UFA Jake Virtanen F RFA (eligible arbitration) Oscar Fantenberg re UFA Troy Stecher re RFA (eligible arbitration) Chris Tanev re UFA Louis Domingue Sun UFA Jacob Markstrom Sun UFA Reid Boucher F RFA (eligible arbitration) Nikolay Goldobin F RFA (eligible arbitration)

Vegas Golden Knights

PLAYER POS STATE Ryan Reaves F UFA Nick Cousins F RFA (eligible arbitration) Thomas Nosek F UFA Nicolas Roy F RFA Chandler Stephenson F RFA (eligible arbitration) Deryk Engelland re UFA Jon Merrill re UFA Robin Lehner Sun UFA Jimmy Schuldt re RFA (eligible arbitration) Attic sparks Sun UFA

Capitals of Washington

PLAYER POS STATE Travis boyd F RFA (eligible arbitration) Ilya Kovalchuk F UFA Brendan Leipsic F RFA (eligible arbitration) Brende Dillon re UFA Radko Gudas re UFA Jonas Siegenthaler re RFA Braden holtby Sun UFA Daniel Sprong F RFA (eligible arbitration)

Jets Winnipeg

PLAYER POS STATE Mason Appleton F RFA (eligible arbitration) Gabriel Bourque F UFA Cody Eakin F UFA Jansen Harkins F RFA Mark Letestu F UFA Jack roslovic F RFA Logan Shaw F UFA Nick shore F UFA Nathan beaulieu re UFA Anthony Bitetto re UFA Dylan DeMelo re UFA Dmitry Kulikov re UFA Sami Niku re RFA Lucas Sbisa re UFA Laurent Brossoit Sun UFA Andrei Chibisov F UFA C.J. Seuss F RFA (eligible arbitration) Micheal Spacek F RFA Nelson Nogier re RFA (eligible arbitration)

The information above is courtesy of CapFriendly.