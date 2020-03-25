NHL 2020 Free Agency: Full List of 31 Team UFA and RFA Players

While the 2019-20 NHL season is still on hiatus and constantly changing, free agency is still looming.
For now, July 1 is the expected start of the window when unrestricted free agents can sign with new teams, restricted free agents with umpiring rights have their next contracts dictated by a third party, and general managers play the fun game. of "should we or should we not make an offer sheet? (Thanks, Marc Bergevin!).
This season's UFA roster is intriguing with Alex Pietrangelo, Taylor Hall, Torey Krug and Braden Holtby among the best players on the market. Will this season be the last time we saw Zdeno Chara and Joe Thornton tie them up? Who is this year's Sebastian Aho? Each team also has to look internally and decide whether to re-sign or release a player while verifying who is available.
Below is a list of the top outstanding free agents from each team for the upcoming free agency period.
Free agency NHL 2019-20
(UFA = unrestricted free agent; RFA = restricted free agent; NQO / UFA = no qualifying offer, unrestricted free agent; a player's name in italics indicates a player who is not listed / AHL):
Anaheim Ducks
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Sonny Milano
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Michael Del Zotto
|re
|UFA
|Christian djoos
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Matt Irwin
|re
|UFA
|Jacob Larsson
|re
|RFA
|Ryan Miller
|Sun
|UFA
|Patrick Eaves
|F
|UFA
|Sam Carrick
|F
|UFA
|Kiefer Sherwood
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration
|Brendan Guhle
|re
|RFA
|Chris Wideman
|re
|UFA
Arizona Coyotes
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Christian fischer
|F
|RFA
|Taylor Hall
|F
|UFA
|Vinnie Hinostroza
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Brad Richardson
|F
|UFA
|Carl Soderberg
|F
|UFA
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Beau Bennett
|F
|UFA
|Michael Chaput
|F
|UFA
|Markus Hannikainen
|F
|UFA
|Blake Speers
|F
|RFA
|Kyle Capobianco
|re
|RFA
|Adin hill
|Sun
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
Boston Bruins
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Anders Bjork
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Jake DeBrusk
|F
|RFA
|Joakim Nordstrom
|F
|UFA
|Zdeno Chara
|re
|UFA
|Matt Grzelcyk
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Torey Krug
|re
|UFA
|Jaroslav Halak
|Sun
|UFA
|Peter Cehlarik
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Brendan Gaunce
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Karson Kuhlman
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Brett Ritchie
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Zach Senyshyn
|F
|RFA
|Kevan Miller
|re
|UFA (currently at LTIR)
|Jakub Zboril
|re
|RFA
|Maxime Lagace
|Sun
|UFA
Buffalo Sabers
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Michael Frolik
|F
|UFA
|Zemgus Girgensons
|F
|UFA
|Dominik Kahun
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Johan Larsson
|F
|UFA
|Curtis Lazar
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Brandon Montour
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Victor Olofsson
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Sam Reinhart
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Wayne Simmonds
|F
|UFA
|Jimmy Vesey
|F
|UFA
|Lawrence Pilut
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Linus Ullmark
|Sun
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Casey Mittelstadt
|F
|10.2 (c)
|Vladimir Sobotka
|F
|UFA
|Tage Thompson
|F
|RFA
|Matt Hunwick
|re
|UFA
|John Gilmour
|re
|UFA
|Jonas Johansson
|Sun
|UFA
Calgary Flames
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Mark Jankowski
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration
|Andrew Mangiapane
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Tobias Rieder
|RW
|UFA
|Zac Rinaldo
|F
|UFA
|TJ Brodie
|re
|UFA
|Derek Forbort
|re
|UFA
|Erik Gustafsson
|re
|UFA
|Travis Hamonic
|re
|UFA
|Oliver Kylington
|re
|RFA
|Michael Stone
|re
|UFA
|Cam Talbot
|Sun
|UFA
|Austin Czarnik
|F
|UFA
|Glenn Gawdin
|F
|RFA
|Ryan Lomberg
|F
|UFA
|Alan Quine
|F
|UFA
|Buddy Robinson
|F
|UFA
|Rinat Valiev
|re
|UFA
|Jon Gillies
|Sun
|UFA
Carolina Hurricanes
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Warren foegele
|F
|RFA (Eligibility for Abritration)
|Justin Williams
|F
|UFA
|Joel Edmundson
|re
|UFA
|Haydn Fleury
|re
|RFA (Eligibility for Abritration)
|Trevor van Riemsdyk
|re
|UFA
|Sami Vatanen
|re
|UFA
|Clark Bishop
|F
|RFA
|Gustav Forsling
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Oliwer Kaski
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Anton Forsberg
|Sun
|UFA
Chicago Blackhawks
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Drake Caggiula
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Matthew Highmore
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration
|Dominik Kubalik
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Dylan Strome
|F
|RFA
|Slater Koekkoek
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Corey Crawford
|Sun
|UFA
|Malcolm Subban
|Sun
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Joseph Cramarossa
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Alexandre Fortin
|F
|RFA
|Kevin Lankinen
|Sun
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
Colorado avalanche
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Andre Burakovsky
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Tyson Jost
|F
|RFA
|Valdislav Kamenev
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|F
|UFA
|Valeri Nichuskin
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Matt Nieto
|F
|UFA
|Colin Wilson
|F
|UFA
|Mark Barberio
|re
|UFA
|Kevin Connauton
|re
|UFA
|Ryan Graves
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Nikita Zadorov
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Michael Hutchinson
|Sun
|UFA
|Logan O & # 39; Connor
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration
|Antoine Bibeau
|Sun
|UFA
Columbus Blue Jackets
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Josh Anderson
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|F
|RFA
|Jakob Lilja
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Ryan MacInnis
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Devin shore
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Kevin Stenlund
|F
|RFA
|Gabruek Carlsson
|re
|RFA
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|re
|10.2 (c)
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Sun
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Sun
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Marco Dano
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Maxime Fortier
|F
|RFA
|Kole Sherwood
|F
|RFA
|Ryan Collins
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Michael Prapavessis
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Matiss Kivlenieks
|Sun
|RFA (eligible arbitration
Dallas Stars
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Radek Faksa
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Denis Gurianov
|F
|RFA
|Roope Hintz
|F
|RFA
|Mattias Janmark
|F
|UFA
|Corey Perry
|F
|UFA
|Roman Polak
|re
|UFA
|Andrej Sekera
|re
|UFA
|Anton Khudobin
|Sun
|UFA
|Joel L & # 39; Esperance
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Josh Melnick
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration
|Landon bow
|Sun
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
Detroit Red Wings
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Christoffer Ehn
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Adam Erne
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Robby Fabbri
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Sam Gagner
|F
|UFA
|Anthony Mantha
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Brendan Perlini
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Dmytro Timashov
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Madison Bowey
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Trevor Daley
|re
|UFA
|Jonathan Ericsson
|re
|UFA
|Cody Goloubef
|re
|UFA
|Jimmy Howard
|Sun
|UFA
|Taro hirose
|F
|RFA
|Matt Puempel
|F
|UFA
|Evgeny Svechnikov
|F
|RFA
Edmonton Oilers
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Andreas Athanasiou
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Tyler Ennis
|F
|UFA
|Gaetan Haas
|F
|UFA
|Patrick Russell
|F
|UFA
|Riley Sheahan
|F
|UFA
|Ethan Bear
|re
|RFA
|Matthew Benning
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Mike Green
|re
|UFA
|Mike Smith
|Sun
|UFA
|Colby Cave
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Markus Granlund
|F
|UFA
|Tomás Jurco
|F
|UFA
|Brandon Manning
|re
|UFA
Florida Panthers
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Brian Boyle
|F
|UFA
|Evgeni Dadonov
|F
|UFA
|Erik haula
|F
|UFA
|Mike hoffman
|F
|UFA
|Aleksi Saarela
|F
|RFA
|Dominic Toninato
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Lucas Wallmark
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Joshua Brown
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Mark Pysyk
|re
|UFA
|MacKenzie Weegar
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Mason March
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Danick Martel
|F
|UFA
|Emil Djuse
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Samuel Montembeault
|Sun
|RFA
|Philippe Desrosiers
|Sun
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
Los Angeles Kings
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Trevor Lewis
|F
|UFA
|Nikolai Prokhorkin
|F
|RFA
|Austin Wagner
|F
|RFA
|Ben hutton
|re
|UFA
|Kurtis MacDermid
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Joakim Ryan
|re
|UFA
|Sean Walker
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Carl Grundstrom
|F
|RFA
|Matt Luff
|F
|RFA
|Tim Schaller
|F
|UFA
|Kevin Poulin
|Sun
|UFA
Minnesota Wild
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Alex Galchenyuk
|F
|UFA
|Jordan Greenway
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Mikko Koivu
|F
|UFA
|Luke Kunin
|F
|RFA
|J.T. Brown
|F
|UFA
|Nico Sturm
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Sun
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
Montreal Canadiens
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Max Domi
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Charlson hudon
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Dale Weise
|F
|UFA
|Christian folin
|re
|UFA
|Victor Mete
|re
|RFA
|Xavier Ouellet
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Aaron Luchuk
|F
|RFA
|Keith Kinkaid
|Sun
|UFA
Nashville Predators
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Colin Blackwell
|F
|UFA
|Mikael Granlund
|F
|UFA
|Craig smith
|F
|UFA
|Dan Hamhuis
|re
|UFA
|Korbinian Holzer
|re
|UFA
|Yannick Weber
|re
|UFA
|Daniel Carr
|F
|UFA
|Rem Pitlick
|F
|10.2 (c)
|Ben harpur
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
New Jersey Devils
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Joey Anderson
|F
|10.2 (c)
|Jesper Bratt
|F
|RFA
|John Hayden
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Kevin Rooney
|F
|UFA
|Fredrik Claesson
|re
|UFA
|Dakota Mermis
|re
|UFA
|Mirco Mueller
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|Sun
|RFA
|Nick Merkley
|F
|RFA
|Brett Seney
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Ben street
|F
|UFA
|Julian Melchiori
|re
|UFA
|Zane McIntyre
|Sun
|UFA
New York Islanders
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Mathew Barzal
|F
|RFA
|Derick Brassard
|F
|UFA
|Tom Kuhnhackl
|F
|UFA
|Matt Martin
|F
|UFA
|Andy Greene
|re
|UFA
|Ryan Pulock
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Devon Toews
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Thomas greiss
|Sun
|UFA
|Joshua Ho-Sang
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Sebastian Aho
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Grant Hutton
|re
|RFA
New York Rangers
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Jesper Fast
|F
|UFA
|Brendan Lemieux
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Greg McKegg
|F
|UFA
|Ryan Strome
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Anthony DeAngelo
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Sun
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Matt Beleskey
|F
|UFA
|Micheal Haley
|F
|UFA
|Vinni Lettieri
|F
|UFA
|Boo Nieves
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|J-F Berube
|Sun
|UFA
Ottawa Senators
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Rudolfs balls
|F
|RFA
|Mikkel Boedker
|F
|UFA
|Connor brown
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Anthony Duclair
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Jayce Hawryluk
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Nick Paul
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Matthew Peca
|F
|UFA
|Scott Sabourin
|F
|UFA
|Chris Tierney
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Mark Borowiecki
|re
|UFA
|Andreas Englund
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Ron Hainsey
|re
|UFA
|Craig Anderson
|Sun
|UFA
|J.C. Beaudin
|F
|RFA
|Filip Chlapik
|F
|RFA
|Christian Jaros
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Joey Daccord
|Sun
|10.2 (c)
Philadelphia Flyers
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Derek Grant
|F
|UFA
|Oskar Lindblom
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Nolan patrick
|F
|RFA
|Tyler Pitlick
|F
|UFA
|Nate Thompson
|F
|UFA
|Justin Braun
|re
|UFA
|Robert Hagg
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Philippe Myers
|re
|RFA
|Brian Elliott
|Sun
|UFA
|Kurtis Gabriel
|F
|UFA
|Nathan noel
|F
|RFA
|Chris Stewart
|F
|UFA
|Alex Lyon
|Sun
|UFA
Pittsburgh Penguins
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Anthony Angello
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Sam Lafferty
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Patrick Marleau
|F
|UFA
|Jared McCann
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Evan Rodrigues
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Conor Sheary
|F
|UFA
|Dominik Simon
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Juuso Riikola
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Justin Schultz
|re
|UFA
|Tristan Jarry
|Sun
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Matt Murray
|Sun
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Riley Barber
|F
|UFA
|Philip Varone
|F
|UFA
|John Nyberg
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
San José sharks
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Kevin Labanc
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Melker Karlsson
|F
|UFA
|Joel Kellman
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Stefan Noesen
|F
|UFA
|Antti Suomela
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Joe Thornton
|F
|UFA
|Brandon Davidson
|re
|UFA
|Tim heed
|re
|UFA
|Jacob Middleton
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Dalton Prout
|re
|UFA
|Aaron Dell
|Sun
|UFA
|Anthony Greco
|F
|UFA
|Maxim Letunov
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
St. Louis Blues
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Sammy Blais
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Troy Brouwer
|F
|UFA
|Jacob De La Rose
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Mackenzie MacEachern
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Jay Bouwmeester
|re
|UFA
|Vince Dunn
|re
|RFA
|Alex Pietrangelo
|re
|UFA
|Marco Scandella
|re
|UFA
|Nick Lappin
|F
|UFA
|Jordan Nolan
|F
|UFA
|Andreas Borgman
|re
|UFA
|Derrick Pouliot
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Jake Walman
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
Tampa Bay Lightning
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Anthony Cirelli
|F
|RFA
|Patrick Maroon
|F
|UFA
|Mitchell Stephens
|F
|RFA
|Zach Bogosian
|re
|UFA
|Erik Cernak
|re
|RFA
|Mikhail Sergachev
|re
|RFA
|Luke Schenn
|re
|UFA
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|re
|UFA
|Cory Conacher
|F
|UFA
|Mathieu Joseph
|F
|RFA
|Gemel smith
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Alexander Volkov
|F
|RFA
|Dennis Yan
|F
|RFA
|Cameron gaunce
|re
|UFA
|Mike Condon
|Sun
|UFA
|Scott Wedgewood
|Sun
|UFA
Toronto Maple Leaves
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Kyle Clifford
|F
|UFA
|Frederik Gauthier
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Denis Malgin
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Ilya Mikheyev
|F
|RFA
|Jason Spezza
|F
|UFA
|Tyson Barrie
|re
|UFA
|Cody Ceci
|re
|UFA
|Travis Demott
|re
|RFA
|Pontus Aberg
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Jeremy Bracco
|F
|RFA
|Mikka Salomaki
|F
|UFA
|Max Veronneau
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Kevin Gravel
|re
|UFA
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|Sun
|UFA
Vancouver Canucks
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Adam Gaudette
|F
|10.2 (c)
|Josh Leivo
|F
|UFA
|Zack MacEwen
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Tyler Motte
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Tyler Toffoli
|F
|UFA
|Jake Virtanen
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Oscar Fantenberg
|re
|UFA
|Troy Stecher
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Chris Tanev
|re
|UFA
|Louis Domingue
|Sun
|UFA
|Jacob Markstrom
|Sun
|UFA
|Reid Boucher
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Nikolay Goldobin
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
Vegas Golden Knights
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Ryan Reaves
|F
|UFA
|Nick Cousins
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Thomas Nosek
|F
|UFA
|Nicolas Roy
|F
|RFA
|Chandler Stephenson
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Deryk Engelland
|re
|UFA
|Jon Merrill
|re
|UFA
|Robin Lehner
|Sun
|UFA
|Jimmy Schuldt
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Attic sparks
|Sun
|UFA
Capitals of Washington
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Travis boyd
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Ilya Kovalchuk
|F
|UFA
|Brendan Leipsic
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Brende Dillon
|re
|UFA
|Radko Gudas
|re
|UFA
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|re
|RFA
|Braden holtby
|Sun
|UFA
|Daniel Sprong
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
Jets Winnipeg
|PLAYER
|POS
|STATE
|Mason Appleton
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Gabriel Bourque
|F
|UFA
|Cody Eakin
|F
|UFA
|Jansen Harkins
|F
|RFA
|Mark Letestu
|F
|UFA
|Jack roslovic
|F
|RFA
|Logan Shaw
|F
|UFA
|Nick shore
|F
|UFA
|Nathan beaulieu
|re
|UFA
|Anthony Bitetto
|re
|UFA
|Dylan DeMelo
|re
|UFA
|Dmitry Kulikov
|re
|UFA
|Sami Niku
|re
|RFA
|Lucas Sbisa
|re
|UFA
|Laurent Brossoit
|Sun
|UFA
|Andrei Chibisov
|F
|UFA
|C.J. Seuss
|F
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
|Micheal Spacek
|F
|RFA
|Nelson Nogier
|re
|RFA (eligible arbitration)
The information above is courtesy of CapFriendly.
