New York Governor Says Density Control Measures Are Working | USA News

New York state measures to control the coronavirus appear to be working as the hospitalization rate has slowed in recent days, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Still, new cases increased by more than 5,000 in the past 24 hours, giving the state more than 30,000 positive cases, about 10 times the number in the state with the next highest total, New Jersey, Cuomo said. The number of cases is expected to continue to increase as the evidence expands.

Hospitalizations doubled every other day from Sunday, but on Monday the trend showed that hospitalizations doubled every 3.4 days, and for Tuesday the rate was 4.7 days, Cuomo said.

"Now that's almost too good to be true … This is a very good sign and a positive sign, again you are not 100 percent sure it is valid, or it is accurate, but the arrows are heading in the right direction,quot; Cuomo told a newspaper. Press conference.

Cuomo also announced new measures designed to stop the virus, agreeing with New York City officials to start a pilot program to close the streets to car traffic and ban close contact sport in city parks.

Cuomo also said that sport like basketball would be banned in city parks, first on a voluntary basis, as long as people comply, under the rules agreed with New York City officials.

With New York emerging as the American epicenter for the spread of the coronavirus, White House officials focused Tuesday on the crisis in the city and state amid efforts to contain the spread of the virus elsewhere. There are now 58,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking during a press conference in New York City (Mike Segar / Reuters)

Speaking at a briefing at the White House, authorities said anyone who has recently left New York should be quarantined at home for 14 days to prevent the virus from infecting people in other regions.

In recent days, the governors of at least 18 states have issued stay-at-home directives that affect about half of the country's population. Broad orders are meant to slow the spread of the virus, but it has changed daily life as schools and businesses close indefinitely.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wanted to reopen the country for Easter Sunday, but then told reporters that he would listen to the recommendations of the nation's top health officials.

The closings have shocked the US economy with global markets rocked by the pandemic. US stock index futures USA They initially rose on Wednesday before falling, and investors considered the next economic relief when Washington agreed to a $ 2 trillion stimulus package.

The measure includes a massive infusion of aid, including loan programs for affected industries and small businesses, direct payments of up to $ 3,000 to millions of US families. US, Expanded Aid for Unemployment and Billions for Hospitals and Health Systems.

It also includes another $ 150 billion in state and local governments to combat the outbreak.