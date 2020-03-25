New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio warns that half of all New Yorkers will get coronavirus

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned his city tonight that half the population, more than 4 million New Yorkers, will contract the coronavirus.

"It is a fair bet to say that half of all New Yorkers and perhaps more than half will end up contracting this disease," de Blasio said at a City Council news conference about the outbreak.

New York City's positive cases approached 18,000 with nearly 200 deaths reported, according to the New York Post. "That is troubling, very deeply troubling."

De Blasio health commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said the percentage could be even worse for the fall. "We believe 50 percent at the end of this epidemic, this pandemic, so 50 percent comes in September, but it could also be much higher," said Dr. Barbot.

De Blasio added that they have not yet identified the first person who took him to New York, despite authorities previously identifying a Manhattan health worker who had returned from Iran as the first case in early March.

"We don't even really know when it was first asserted here in the city," de Blasio said.

He warned his citizens that 80 percent of people who contract the disease will have mild symptoms.

Barbot said there are currently "tens of thousands of New Yorkers,quot; who have either contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to the contagious virus.

"This is why it is so important for people to stay home," he said. "We don't want all of those people to seek medical attention at the same time."

The city's hospital system is nearing its breaking point with a shortage of beds and protective equipment for its medical professionals.

The shortage of security equipment at Mount Sinai West in Manhattan is so severe that desperate nurses have resorted to using trash bags, with some blaming the situation for the death of a dear colleague's coronavirus.

